Starsand Island Confirmed For Early Access Launch Next Week

After being teased for several months, Starsand Island has a launch date for Early Access as its set to appear on Steam next week

Article Summary Starsand Island launches on Steam Early Access and Xbox Preview in February from developer Seed Lab.

Experience tranquil island life: farm, fish, decorate your villa, and befriend capybaras, cats, and dogs.

Explore diverse environments by longboard, scooter, or sail and uncover neighboring islands' secrets.

Unravel ancient mysteries, face strange creatures, and build meaningful relationships with islanders.

Chinese developer and publisher Seed Lab has confirmed the official Early Access release date for their upcoming game, Starsand Island. The team has been teasing this one for several months, but now we finally know it will be released on Steam Early Access and Xbox Preview on February 11, 2026. With the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you above.

Escape the Urban Grind to Starsand Island – Your Island Paradise Awaits! Tired of the hustle and bustle? Return to the tranquil embrace of Starsand Island, a gem hailed as the "Star of the Deep Sea." Here, immerse yourself in a serene pastoral lifestyle: slow-paced days spent bonding with adorable capybaras, cats, and dogs, savoring the thrill of bountiful fishing, exploring the mystical Moonlit Forest, or simply soaking in the island's untouched beauty. Leave the mundane behind and rediscover life's simple joys in this coastal utopia.

Live in Harmony with Nature: Cultivate tropical fruits and vegetables on your own farm, nurture bonds with charming animals, and design a unique countryside villa tailored to the island's terrain. Decorate cascading terrace gardens and shape the island's landscape—every corner invites your creativity and stewardship.

Freedom to Roam: Thrills to Claim Glide on a longboard along pristine coastlines, zip through lush forests on a retro scooter, or sail to uncover neighboring islands' secrets. With a diverse range of vehicles, embrace the joy of speed—or cruise the iconic coastal highway to witness breathtaking vistas at your own pace.

Heartwarming Bonds with Islanders: In this close-knit community, every resident has a story to tell. Forge lasting friendships through daily interactions and special quests. As connections deepen, you might even find that special someone to share your island life with.

Uncover the Island's Mysteries: Venture into fog-shrouded depths where ancient ruins, rare treasures, and hidden mineral veins await. Master combat skills, and face off against bizarre creatures—each battle promises unexpected surprises and rewards.

