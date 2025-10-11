Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astroneer, Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, System Era Softworks

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions Releases New Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions as the team provides an expanded look into the sci-fi gameplay

Article Summary Watch 15 minutes of new Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions gameplay from System Era Softworks.

Embark on cooperative sci-fi adventures across planets with friends or solo in the Astroneer universe.

Customize gear, complete missions, and survive alien worlds on the evolving ESS Starseeker station.

Experience new tools, risky expeditions, and quirky space antics on PC and consoles in 2026.

Developer System Era Softworks and publisher Devolver Digital dropped a new video this week for Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, as we get a better look at the gameplay. The nearly 15-minute video showcases everything you need to know about what is essentially an evolution in the series, showing off what new adventures you and other online players can have alone or with others. You're essentially all crazy explorers venturing into a new frontier to see what's out there on various planets, as you'll take a similar but different approach from the previous game to traverse, mine, catalog, and more. Enjoy the video here as the game will be out sometime in 2026 for PC and all three major consoles.

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions is a new game set within the Astroneer universe, focusing on discovery, cooperative expeditions, and camaraderie. Exploring deep space on the ESS Starseeker, players will need to work together with the entire crew of the space station to complete planet-wide objectives across a multitude of star systems using cutting-edge technology. Players will have an advanced set of tools at their disposal to tackle expeditions while they face off with the unknown perils of space – fascinating creatures, hazardous flora, and mysterious forces that await them. The ESS Starseeker is the heart of the crew, an ever-evolving space station where players get together to plan expeditions, upgrade their capabilities, and even hang out with other players. Gain reputation with eccentric crew leadership as the narrative unfolds.

Recruits begin their journey on the ESS Starseeker, an experimental space station packed with tools, supplies and the questionable leadership of the famous Action Science Hero superteam, the Fronteer Force. Players can set out solo or in a Squad with up to three friends, preparing their loadouts before diving into timed missions across alien worlds.

Step One: Gear up. Shop, craft, and trade your way to the perfect loadout – or ignore all common sense and fill your pack with beach balls and fireworks.

Gear up. Shop, craft, and trade your way to the perfect loadout – or ignore all common sense and fill your pack with beach balls and fireworks. Step Two: Deploy. The moment your dropship lands, the clock is ticking. Time is short, planets are hostile, and everything (including your teammates) can, and probably will, go sideways.

Deploy. The moment your dropship lands, the clock is ticking. Time is short, planets are hostile, and everything (including your teammates) can, and probably will, go sideways. Step Three: Survive, celebrat,e and swap stories back on the Starseeker. For all its "critical missions" and "serious science," life on the station is more like a space party bus than a research facility.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!