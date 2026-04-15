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Marvel Rivals Adds Black Cat For Season 7.5: The Hunt is On

Marvel Rivals has revealed the latest mid-season content update, as Black Cat joins the game along with the Hellfire Gala event

Article Summary Black Cat joins Marvel Rivals as a new Duelist hero with agile, close-quarters combat and unique stealing mechanics.

Season 7.5 introduces the Lucky Loan Team-Up ability with Black Cat, White Fox, and Captain America buffs.

The Hellfire Gala event launches April 23, bringing themed costumes and a free Emma Frost Gala Star skin for all.

New Path to Doomsday Avengers Mode debuts April 30, plus client optimizations for easier HD texture management.

Marvel Games and NetEase Games have revealed the next major update for Marvel Rivals as Black Cat becomes the latest roster addition. Taking on a Duelist role, a lot of her combat will be close quarters, but she'll have the speed to back it up, as you'll have to make some quick decisions and be nimble about it in the process. She joins the game in time for the Hellfire Gala event, set to take place shortly after the update goes live for Season 7.5: The Hunt is On. We have the full details from the devs here, as well as a couple of videos showing the content off, as it will be released on April 23, 2026.

Black Cat Makes Her Debut in Marvel Rivals For Season 7.5: The Hunt is On

Black Cat is an agile Duelist and an elusive master thief. With her exquisite martial arts and incredible mobility, she can infiltrate any location and weave through the battlefield with ease. In combat, she uses wall-climbing and double-jumps to navigate between friend and foe, waiting for the perfect moment to steal her enemies' Fortune with her grappling hook. She then uses this stolen Fortune to buff her own combat power, unleashing enhanced claw strikes to deal heavy damage. Whether the enemy team is holding a tight defensive line or scattered across the map, Black Cat can use her Phantom Pursuit to close the gap, tear through their defenses with razor-sharp claws, and then safely disengage.

When she activates her Ultimate Ability, she issues a calling card to all enemies before striking like a phantom, instantly dashing to any target to deliver lethal damage. What's more, she can trade her stolen Fortune with the Gilded Saint, pulling rare treasures from the New York Thieves Guild's vault, like the Ring of Zona, the Helm of Hades, and even the Mento-Fish once possessed by Namor. These artifacts not only boost her own abilities but also create unexpected tactical advantages for the whole team.

Multiple Updates For Mid-Season

The Season 7.5 update also brings a brand-new Team-Up Ability as Black Cat, White Fox, and Captain America form the new Lucky Loan Team-Up. Black Cat is the Team-Up Anchor, providing White Fox and Cap with some of her luck to boost their combat capabilities. White Fox receives a special boost to her life energy and upon activation, can channel this vitality into her Kumiho powers, launching multiple spectral fox tails in all directions. These tails automatically seek out nearby targets: granting healing and a movement speed boost to allies, while dealing damage and applying a slow effect to enemies. Meanwhile, Captain America's Vibranium shield also gets a lucky upgrade. When raised, the shield's protective radius is expanded, and its deflection becomes pinpoint accurate, bouncing enemy projectiles exactly where his crosshair is aiming.

Helfire Gala

Following the April 23 update, the 2026 Hellfire Gala event will officially begin! The Marvel Rivals team has prepared stunning new themed costumes and exclusive cosmetics for Magik, Gambit, Moon Knight, Emma Frost, and Phoenix. Plus, the winner of the 2025 Hellfire Gala community vote, the Emma Frost – Gala Star costume, will be given away for free to all players! At the same time, the community vote for the next Hellfire Gala costume will begin. The hero with the most votes will receive an exclusive costume in next year's Hellfire Gala, which players will again be able to earn for free.

After the April 30 update, Phase 1 of the Path to Doomsday event will begin. The all-new mode, Path to Doomsday: The Avengers Mode, will let players experience the thrill of asymmetrical combat playing as or against Loki. Meanwhile, Times Square will feature a series of events. Finally, with this latest update, the Marvel Rivals team has optimized the PC client by separating the High-Resolution Texture Pack into its own standalone DLC. It will still download by default when players install the game, but if they are running low on disk space, they can now choose to uninstall this HD pack separately and free up around 35GB of storage.

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