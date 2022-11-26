After The Fall Reveals An All-New Live Body Experience

Plaion has announced there is a brand new experience for After The Fall as they have partnered up to make a new VR experience. Officially being called After The Fall – LB VR Edition, this is a full-body experience in which you'll be thrown into suits and given guns and VR gear to play an immersive level with a team of people trying to survive in this post-apocalyptic wasteland filled with zombies. The experience will be located at places that work with SpringboardVR, who are providing the necessary tools to make the experience happen at a level you'd only see at theme parks. There's no official date for the launch of it yet, but we've got more info from both parties below showing off what it will be like when it becomes available.

"After The Fall – LB VR Edition puts players at the pinnacle of immersive VR gaming through a high-end VR experience that combines nearly a decade of LBE (Location Based Entertainment) VR game design expertise from the award-winning Arizona Sunshine studio with co-location play that lets four players seamlessly play together in one shared play space with full-body tracking and physical, free-roam movement. Jump guns blazing into the most immersive VR apocalypse yet with After The Fall – LB VR Edition."

"Experience After the Fall's award-winning co-op action gameplay with up to three friends in one shared arena-scale VR play space, as you physically move around and wield VR weapons with real-life movements using full body tracking. Traverse LA's frozen urban wasteland, survive a cinematic metro ride from hell, push along high-rise buildings navigating small planks at dizzying heights, and wield an array of powerful weapons to fight off the Snowbreed. It's up to your squad to take on these undead city dwellers and overcome the towering boss that awaits at the end."

An all-new LBE VR thrill ride based on the award-winning VR game After the Fall.

The most immersive VR apocalypse yet, powered by SpringboardVR free-roam technology.

Squad up with up to three friends in one shared arena-scale VR play space.

Physically move around and wield an array of VR weapons with real-life movements.