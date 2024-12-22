Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: starship troopers, Starship Troopers: Continuum

Starship Troopers: Continuum Finally Lands on PSVR2

After a small delay, Starship Troopers: Continuum has been released on PSVR2 this past week giving you 2-3 player alien killing action

Article Summary Starship Troopers: Continuum lands on PSVR2 with intense 2-3 player alien combat.

Join the war against bugs using psychic powers and control Troopers to gain advantages.

Experience single-player campaigns, squad-based action, and unique weapon reloading.

Casper Van Dien returns as Johnny Rico in this thrilling VR sequel set 25 years post-Klendathu.

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and XR Games have released Starship Troopers: Continuum onto PSVR2 this week after being delayed for a hot minute. The game was originally scheduled to drop on the VR platform back in late October, but apparently, some kind of complication caused a delay while other players got to experience it on Meta Quest. But hey, better late than never, as the game is out now with a new trailer for you to check out here.

Starship Troopers: Continuum

Team up and fight the war of the future against the most lethal enemy imaginable, with the life of every living human being at stake in Starship Troopers: Continuum. Featuring Casper Van Dien reprising his role as the legendary Johnny Rico, Starship Troopers: Continuum is set 25 years after the Battle of Klendathu. The war between the Federation and the Arachnid is deadlocked, but the planet Janus-4 holds a secret that threatens to tip the balance of the war: The Continuum. In the Continuum, you are an experiment, a PsyCommander, with advanced psychic powers! Control Troopers, rank them up, and try to keep them alive. Promote them to citizenship for big bonuses, and advance your own powers faster. Add psychic perks to build your perfect Trooper as they will fight, die, and fight again – and they will win!

2-3 player online squad-based combat – team up to survive!

– team up to survive! Single-player campaign – take on the bugs alone to earn weapon and trooper upgrades, perks, customization options, and more!

– take on the bugs alone to earn weapon and trooper upgrades, perks, customization options, and more! 20+ weapons – aim well and reload quickly if you want to live!

– aim well and reload quickly if you want to live! The classic bugs return and bring new friends – all mean, all hungry, all lethal!

– all mean, all hungry, all lethal! Boss battles against Tankers and Plasmas – plus something new!

– plus something new! Immersive weapon reloading with perks – players can choose manual reloading for a faster, more immersive experience, earning a buff with each successful reload, or select automatic reloading for convenience, tailoring gameplay to their preferred pace and style!

– players can choose manual reloading for a faster, more immersive experience, earning a buff with each successful reload, or select automatic reloading for convenience, tailoring gameplay to their preferred pace and style! Epic missions in both familiar and unexplored terrain – bugs can come from anywhere!

