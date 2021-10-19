Pokémon TCG: Skyridge Alakazam E-Reader Card Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals with auctions primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar collectible items, has put a rare, graded copy of Alakazam from the Pokémon Trading Card Game's E-Reader-compatible Skyridge expansion set up for auction! This card, from the final Pokémon TCG, set released by Wizards of the Coast specifically, is a holofoil copy of a card from a very hard-to-find and remarkably sought-after expansion. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, October 19th, to place a bid on this card that, along with the rest of the cards in the Skyridge set, denotes the end of an era.

According to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Featured on this high-grade card is the spoon holding psychic-type Pokémon, Alakazam. That's right we said "spoon holding"! Alakazam uses the spoons as amplifiers for his psychic abilities, so they're not just for show. This Pokémon is said to have an excellent memory and IQ that exceeds 5,000. Please note: the Skyridge set had a separate numbering system for its holo rare cards, they started with an "H" in front of the number. This card is H1/H32. The artwork is done by Kimiya Masago.

If you are looking to place a bid on this exceptional and valuable copy of Alakazam from the E-Reader days of the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, October 19th, to place a bid on this item. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!