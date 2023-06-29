Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Offworld Industries, Starship Troopers: Extermination

Starship Troopers: Extermination Receives First Major Update

Starship Troopers: Extermination has a new update available now, as the game is still in Early Access for the time being.

Developer and publisher Offworld Industries has released a brand new update for Starship Troopers: Extermination while the game is in Early Access. The game received the Mutated Sands: 0.3.0 Update today, which has added an entirely new region of Valaka—the Fuel Depot—for the Deep Space Vanguard to reclaim from those bugs! You'll need to go in and essentially liberate the factories that provide multi-level environments to combat the enemy everywhere. The update also introduces an entirely new weapon structure to base-building, as you can get your hands on the Machine Gun Emplacement. The entire make and design of this thing has been inspired by the iconic weaponry used in the original Starship Troopers film, as it has been crafted to be ready and capable of decimating the waves of Arachnids. If you're looking at a swarm headed your way, this is the tool to put it to an end. You can get more info below along with the trailer showing it off.

"In addition to the new location and supplementary emplacement, the Mutated Sands: 0.3.0 Update introduces Mutators, brand-new game variants that can adjust the parameters of every match—such as increasing Bug Health—to add variety and augment difficulty for more dynamic combat. Accompanied by balance adjustments for all weapons and various quality-of-life improvements, the Mutated Sands: 0.3.0 Update is the first step in bringing Starship Troopers: Extermination to its fully-realized 1.0 edition. By collaborating with players through the beginning stages of Early Access, the Offworld Industries team has enlisted the Starship Troopers: Extermination community to help determine what features and mechanics to build upon and evolve before the game's eventual transition into 1.0. Player feedback continues to be integral to the ongoing creative process, as Offworld Industries works to iterate upon prevalent requests and continues adding more and more content in the weeks and months ahead."

