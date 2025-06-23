Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Offworld Industries, starship troopers, Starship Troopers: Extermination
Starship Troopers: Extermination Released Version 1.5 Today
Starship Troopers: Extermination has a new update out today, featuring a 16-player mode, a new rifel, a support pack, and more
Article Summary
- Starship Troopers: Extermination Version 1.5 expands Hive Hunt mode from 4 to 16 players with new T.O.A.D Canisters
- New Morita II burst-fire rifle launches with explosive grenade launcher and customizable weapon modifications
- Stinging Fury Supporter Pack adds bold cosmetic options for weapons, armor, visors and profile customization
- Horde Mode gets timer-based rounds while Quick Player Filtering allows searching by mission type and difficulty
Offworld Industries released its latest update for Starship Troopers: Extermination, as Version 1.5 is active right now. This new update brings in some cool additions such as the 16 Player Hive Hunt, trhe Stinging Fury Supporter Pack, ther Morita II rifle, and more. We have more details about all of the additions below.
Starship Troopers: Extermination – Update 1.5
16 Player Hive Hunt
The Arachnid menace and their escalating ferocity in defending their nurseries has forced the Federation to escalate our own response. To meet this new threat head-on, the Deepspace Vanguard has approved the immediate deployment of 16 troopers for all Hive Hunt missions!
Hive Hunt has been converted from 4 Players → 16 Players.
Hive destruction requires the escorting of T.O.A.D Canisters into the Hives.
Morita II
Federation scientists are happy to report the arrival of the much-anticipated successor to the Morita rifle, the Morita II! With its many quirks and futuristic aesthetics, the Deepspace Vanguard is happy to begin field testing of this brand-new prototype weapon.
Use the Fully Automatic modification to change the controlled burst-fire into a flurry of caseless bullet fire. Or equip the Experimental Plasma Launcher to vaporize Tigers into mist.
Stinging Fury
Unleash a bold new look with the new Stinging Fury Supporter Pack. A new addition to the Federation cosmetic lineup. Available to purchase with Update 1.5, this pack lets troopers customize their gear with a striking new palette for their weapons, armor, and visors. It also includes a unique profile banner and icon to complete your battlefield presence.
Horde Mode
Rounds are now timer-based and not dependent on # of Bugs killed.
Quick Player Filtering
Matches can now be filtered via Mission Type and Difficulty.
Galactic Front Updates
Intel has been removed as a Company Ops purchase currency.
A selection of Company Ops will always be available whenever a Galactic Front is active.
The selection will change on a 6-hour rotation.
