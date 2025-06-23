Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Offworld Industries, starship troopers, Starship Troopers: Extermination

Starship Troopers: Extermination Released Version 1.5 Today

Offworld Industries released its latest update for Starship Troopers: Extermination, as Version 1.5 is active right now. This new update brings in some cool additions such as the 16 Player Hive Hunt, trhe Stinging Fury Supporter Pack, ther Morita II rifle, and more. We have more details about all of the additions below.

Starship Troopers: Extermination – Update 1.5

16 Player Hive Hunt

The Arachnid menace and their escalating ferocity in defending their nurseries has forced the Federation to escalate our own response. To meet this new threat head-on, the Deepspace Vanguard has approved the immediate deployment of 16 troopers for all Hive Hunt missions! And to support this new aggressive deployment strategy, the Federation has simultaneously rolled out the brand-new Timer Operated Atomic Device Canisters, or T.O.A.D Canisters. The personal Det Packs have been replaced with the nearly-as-portable T.O.A.D Canisters. These Nuclear payloads now require a heroic trooper to carry and manually place them on an Arachnid Hive Cores to permanently destroy the hive structure. Additional troopers will be required to escort the dedicated Nuke carriers into the hive.

Hive Hunt has been converted from 4 Players → 16 Players.

Hive destruction requires the escorting of T.O.A.D Canisters into the Hives.

Morita II

Federation scientists are happy to report the arrival of the much-anticipated successor to the Morita rifle, the Morita II! With its many quirks and futuristic aesthetics, the Deepspace Vanguard is happy to begin field testing of this brand-new prototype weapon. In its standard configuration, the Morita II is a powerful burst-fire rifle with an explosive underbarrel grenade launcher. With its extended range of Weapon Modifications, the Morita II can be customized for any combat situation, allowing each class to customize their weapon to their liking.

Use the Fully Automatic modification to change the controlled burst-fire into a flurry of caseless bullet fire. Or equip the Experimental Plasma Launcher to vaporize Tigers into mist. This new weapon will be available to all classes upon reaching level 16.

Stinging Fury

Unleash a bold new look with the new Stinging Fury Supporter Pack. A new addition to the Federation cosmetic lineup. Available to purchase with Update 1.5, this pack lets troopers customize their gear with a striking new palette for their weapons, armor, and visors. It also includes a unique profile banner and icon to complete your battlefield presence.

Horde Mode

Rounds are now timer-based and not dependent on # of Bugs killed.

Quick Player Filtering

Matches can now be filtered via Mission Type and Difficulty.

Galactic Front Updates

Intel has been removed as a Company Ops purchase currency.

A selection of Company Ops will always be available whenever a Galactic Front is active. The selection will change on a 6-hour rotation.



