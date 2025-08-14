Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knights Peak, Offworld Industries, starship troopers, Starship Troopers: Extermination

Starship Troopers: Extermination Releases Critical Strike Update

Starship Troopers: Extermination has a new update available now, as Critical Strike adds a new mode, new bug spawning, and more

Article Summary Starship Troopers: Extermination launches Update 1.6, titled Critical Strike, with major new features.

Critical Strike mode challenges squads to retrieve Archnigeon in dangerous, bug-filled territory.

Reworked Bug Spawning System brings more intense, unpredictable Arachnid encounters on all fronts.

M55 Nuke Power Weapon added, along with bug holes, gameplay upgrades, fixes, and improvements.

Offworld Industries and Knight's Peak have released the latest update for Starship Troopers: Extermination, as Update 1.6, also known as Critical Strike, is live. The addition gets its name from the new mode that's been added to the mix, as well as a new reworked Bugs Spawning System to keep you on your toes, and a ton of new equipment for you to access. Plus the usual bug fixes and updates to the title. We have the dev notes below, and you can get better details on their website.

Starship Troopers: Extermination – Critical Strike

Federation scans have picked up large reserves of Archigeon deep underground after meteor strikes have hit remote areas on both Valaka and Agni Prime. Only the best of the best will be tasked with marching headfirst into bug territory to retrieve it. Troopers will fight separated from their other squads and pave a path through these undocumented areas, pushing through swarms of bugs to claim the Archnigeon for the Federation! Four Squads. Four separate drop zones. One mission: reach the meteorite site, regroup, and rearm. Troopers must stay sharp—this zone is crawling with the biggest bugs the Arachnids have to offer, and they're attacking in full force.

Brand-New Bug Spawning System: This system completely replaces our previous spawning setup, offering improved scalability, predictability, and creative flexibility moving forward.

Bug Holes: Volatile hotspots emerging across contested planets in the galaxy. These active nests are a growing threat, and it'll be up to you and your squad to locate and neutralize them.

M55 Nuke Power Weapon: Players get a new nuclear-level weapon at their disposal – M-55. It should provide them with proper support in erasing bugs from existence. The enemy is evolving, and so must we.

Overall Upgrades: Bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

