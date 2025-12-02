Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knights Peak, Offworld Industries, starship troopers, Starship Troopers: Extermination

Starship Troopers: Extermination Releases Death From Above Update

Starship Troopers: Extermination has a new update available now, as Death From Above brings Air Strikes among other additions

Article Summary The Death From Above update adds air strikes as a new side mission in Starship Troopers: Extermination.

Experience a new Critical Strike map set in the icy wastelands of Boreas for fresh tactical gameplay.

Level up with the new Company Progression system, featuring over 50 tiers of unique unlocks and rewards.

Enjoy bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and expanded customization in this co-op FPS against alien Bugs.

Offworld Industries and Knight's Peak have released the latest update for Starship Troopers: Extermination, as the bugs will now experience Death From Above. Among the new additions to the game are a new map, Company pregression, several fixes, and the new Air Strike side mission. We have more info from the devs below as the content is now live.

Version 1.8: Death From Above

This update introduces the new Company Progression system, a fresh Critical Strike map, and Air Strikes – a brand-new side objective for ARC and AAS missions.

Brand-New Company Progression: Update 1.8 introduces a new Company Progression system with over 50 tiers, unlocking unique emblems, frames, and additional Company slots. Intel's earnings after each match contribute to the Company's growth, allowing for distinctive customization on the Leaderboards.

New Critical Strike Map: Boreas – Prepare for a new Critical Strike map set in the frozen wastelands of Boreas. Bundle up, Troopers… It's going to get cold out there.

New Side Objective: Air Strikes – Troopers will need to defend Fleet Relays out in the field to call in TAC Fighters for devastating bombing runs on the Bug hordes. The more Bugs you obliterate, the closer the Federation is to winning the war. Keep your eyes peeled for the 'TAC Fighter Support' and 'Fleet Relay' Mutators on Valaka, Agni Prime, and Boreas missions.

Bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Starship Troopers: Extermination is a pulse-pounding co-op first-person shooter. Join the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces branch of the Mobile Infantry, in the fight against the Bug menace and claim victory for humanity! Your trusty Morita Assault Rifle, support tools, and fellow Vanguard Troopers are all that will keep you alive while exploring the hostile surface of these ugly planets, these… Bug planets. Retake and rebuild bases, construct refineries, and complete a variety of other side objectives to wrest control of the planet away from the Bug menace. Massive, detailed maps with several unique zones add to the incredible replayability, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of taking part in an overwhelming planetary struggle!

