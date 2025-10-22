Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knights Peak, Offworld Industries, starship troopers, Starship Troopers: Extermination

Starship Troopers: Extermination Releases Echoes of Sparta Update

Starship Troopers: Extermination is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a new update, as players can experience the Echoes of Sparta

Offworld Industries and Knight's Peak have released the latest update for Starship Troopers: Extermination, as Version 1.7: Echoes of Sparta is now live. The update basically celebrates the one-year anniversary of the title, giving it some hefty improvements and quality-of-life enhancements, while also adding a massive new map for you to fight the bugs on, and a new threat to deal with that will challenge you and shake you to the core. If you're ready to do your part, the update is live for all players.

Starship Troopers: Extermination – Version 1.7: Echoes of Sparta

The latest update takes the game to version 1.7 and brings many new additions, including a new Bug type to exterminate and, for the first time since launch: a brand-new map, set on a massive spaceship. With the release of the Echoes of Sparta update, Starship Troopers: Extermination celebrates the first anniversary of its 1.0 launch across all platforms. Over the past 12 months, the community has received seven major updates that introduced free content such as new weapons, new game modes and new threats to face, along with numerous smaller patches with additional gameplay improvements.

New map – Sparta: Get ready for a space-level mission! This time, players will leave the familiarity of previous planet-side maps behind to exterminate Bugs on a massive spaceship. The mission is simple: take back the ship from the Arachnid menace. On the Sparta, Troopers will be able to deploy into AAS, Horde, Hive Hunt, and SOG Missions.

New threat – Scorpion Bug: Troopers, a new enemy has appeared on the battlefield. The highly anticipated Scorpion bug brings with it a menacing array of attacks that will keep even seasoned Troopers on their toes. Can you discover and attack its weak point?

Troopers, a new enemy has appeared on the battlefield. The highly anticipated Scorpion bug brings with it a menacing array of attacks that will keep even seasoned Troopers on their toes. Can you discover and attack its weak point? New Galactic Front , with a new set of perks

Bug fixes and quality of life improvements

