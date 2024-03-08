Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Steamforged, Tabletop | Tagged: Kobold Press, Tales of the Valiant

Steamforged Games Announces Tales Of The Valiant Starter Set

Steamforged Games and Kobold Press revealed they are adding an all-new Starter Set to the Tales of the Valiant TTRPG soon.

Steamforged Games and Kobold Press revealed they are coming together to release a brand new Starter Set for the Tales Of The Valiant TTRPG. This new item is the start of a partnership that sounds like it will bring about several new additions to the game. The two companies didn't reveal the full details of what will be included in the starter set, nor did they reveal a release date or even a window for it. But considering what Steamforged does for a living, we're guessing we'll be getting something mildly robust with figures, at the very least, that will complement any start to a campaign in the game. Specifically, they said this would be "designed to be a true gateway for new players and redefine the beginner's experience." We have a couple of quotes from the announcement for you below.

"Our goal is to teach fundamental roleplaying skills in a way that feels intuitive and enjoyable for beginners," said Mat Hart, Co-founder and Creative Director at Steamforged Games. "We're creating an incremental experience that will scaffold players through the levels until they're competent, confident, and having an excellent time in the process. As long-time fans of Kobold, and particularly of the Black Flag system, we're over the moon to be working with them on such an exciting release."

"Kobold Press is extremely excited to team up with Steamforged Games on the upcoming Starter Set for Tales of the Valiant," said Wolfgang Baur, founder and CEO of Kobold Press. "This set is the perfect opportunity for new players to take their first steps into the hobby in a way that is easily accessible and fun. The Kobold team have always been fans of the beautiful products Steamforged Games has released and can't wait to see the Starter Set that will help players begin their roleplaying journey."

