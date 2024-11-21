Posted in: Games | Tagged: ESDigital Games, Steel Seed, Storm in a Teacup
Steel Seed Drops New Trailer at The Golden Joystick Awards
Check out the latest trailer for the stealth-action adventure title Steel Seed as it was revealed earlier today at the Golden Joystick Awards
- Steel Seed drops a brief teaser trailer at The Golden Joystick Awards.
- Protagonist Zoe explores an underground facility with her drone, Koby.
- Immerse in a dark sci-fi world with a BAFTA-winning narrative.
- Use parkour and stealth tactics to survive the hostile environment.
Indie game developer Storm in a Teacup and publisher ESDigital Games released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming game Steel Seed at The Golden Joystick Awards. The trailer is both interesting and kind of a letdown as it gives you a cool glimpse into the game's universe, but the thing is only 15 seconds long. And five of those seconds are the company's logos, so it's an extra bit of a bummer. This is more of a trailer for a trailer because we're not going to get to see the full thing until the next massive trailer-fest livestream, which will be the PC Gaming Show – Most Wanted showcase, happening on December 5. Enjoy what you can here while we wait to see the full thing in two weeks.
Steel Seed
Steel Seed is a stealth action-adventure game set in a dark, sci-fi world where humanity hangs on the brink of extinction. Join protagonist Zoe and her flying drone companion Koby as they investigate the depths of a hostile underground facility in search of answers and the key to the survival of mankind.
- Immersive Dark Sci-Fi World: Intriguing main character evolution paired with a compelling and deep narrative experience revised and edited by BAFTA-winning writer Martin Korda.
- Be Mobile & Agile: Use Zoe's parkour skills to traverse the underground facility and gain a tactical advantage. From the artificial, robot-controlled depths to the open natural environment, danger lurks around every corner.
- Koby, A Drone For Life: The master key of Steel Seed and Zoe's guide on her lonely and dangerous journey inside the underground facility. By working together, they create a formidable duo and bring something new to every fight.
- Stealth – The Art of Fighting Without Fighting: Use stealth-based techniques to explore the facility's hostile environment undetected by robotic entities and guards. Some confrontations can be avoided through efficient movement.