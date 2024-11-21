Posted in: Games | Tagged: ESDigital Games, Steel Seed, Storm in a Teacup

Steel Seed Drops New Trailer at The Golden Joystick Awards

Check out the latest trailer for the stealth-action adventure title Steel Seed as it was revealed earlier today at the Golden Joystick Awards

Article Summary Steel Seed drops a brief teaser trailer at The Golden Joystick Awards.

Protagonist Zoe explores an underground facility with her drone, Koby.

Immerse in a dark sci-fi world with a BAFTA-winning narrative.

Use parkour and stealth tactics to survive the hostile environment.

Indie game developer Storm in a Teacup and publisher ESDigital Games released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming game Steel Seed at The Golden Joystick Awards. The trailer is both interesting and kind of a letdown as it gives you a cool glimpse into the game's universe, but the thing is only 15 seconds long. And five of those seconds are the company's logos, so it's an extra bit of a bummer. This is more of a trailer for a trailer because we're not going to get to see the full thing until the next massive trailer-fest livestream, which will be the PC Gaming Show – Most Wanted showcase, happening on December 5. Enjoy what you can here while we wait to see the full thing in two weeks.

Steel Seed

Steel Seed is a stealth action-adventure game set in a dark, sci-fi world where humanity hangs on the brink of extinction. Join protagonist Zoe and her flying drone companion Koby as they investigate the depths of a hostile underground facility in search of answers and the key to the survival of mankind.

Immersive Dark Sci-Fi World: Intriguing main character evolution paired with a compelling and deep narrative experience revised and edited by BAFTA-winning writer Martin Korda.

Intriguing main character evolution paired with a compelling and deep narrative experience revised and edited by BAFTA-winning writer Martin Korda. Be Mobile & Agile: Use Zoe's parkour skills to traverse the underground facility and gain a tactical advantage. From the artificial, robot-controlled depths to the open natural environment, danger lurks around every corner.

Use Zoe's parkour skills to traverse the underground facility and gain a tactical advantage. From the artificial, robot-controlled depths to the open natural environment, danger lurks around every corner. Koby, A Drone For Life: The master key of Steel Seed and Zoe's guide on her lonely and dangerous journey inside the underground facility. By working together, they create a formidable duo and bring something new to every fight.

The master key of Steel Seed and Zoe's guide on her lonely and dangerous journey inside the underground facility. By working together, they create a formidable duo and bring something new to every fight. Stealth – The Art of Fighting Without Fighting: Use stealth-based techniques to explore the facility's hostile environment undetected by robotic entities and guards. Some confrontations can be avoided through efficient movement.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!