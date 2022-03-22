SteelSeries Reveals The New Stratus+ For Mobile Gaming

SteelSeries debuted a brand new item today during GDC 2022 as they unveiled the mobile controller they're calling the Stratus+. This is designed to be the end-all-be-all for mobile gamers with the same kind of touch they put on their gaming headsets, with a controller compatible with most games. The only drawback, which is supported by the info below, is that it is specifically set for Android and Chromebook devices, so those looking for an iOS version are out of luck. At least, maybe for the time being. You can order it right now for $60.

The Stratus+ is the easiest and most authentic way to play on the go with an Android device and expands the gaming ecosystem. Players get the perfect combination of precision and comfort to upgrade their mobile gaming experience from standard mobile touchscreen controls. Console Experience ​ – Dominate on the go. Mobile gaming never felt so good, as the Stratus+ can easily pair and play Fortnite Mobile and all controller-supported Android games.​

​ – Dominate on the go. Mobile gaming never felt so good, as the Stratus+ can easily pair and play Fortnite Mobile and all controller-supported Android games.​ Android + Chromebook Bluetooth LE Connectivity – Built to be the ideal solution for cloud gaming, gamers can seamlessly connect the Stratus+ controller to any Android mobile or Chromebook device with Bluetooth LE, or any Windows PC via USB connection.

– Built to be the ideal solution for cloud gaming, gamers can seamlessly connect the Stratus+ controller to any Android mobile or Chromebook device with Bluetooth LE, or any Windows PC via USB connection. High-Performance 90-Hour Rechargeable Battery – A built-in lithium-ion battery lasts up to 90 hours, and fast charging delivers 12 hours of gameplay on a mere 15-minute charge.

– A built-in lithium-ion battery lasts up to 90 hours, and fast charging delivers 12 hours of gameplay on a mere 15-minute charge. Slim-Profile Phone Mount – SteelSeries unique detachable slim phone mount adjusts to fit any Android phone quickly and easily for gaming anytime, anywhere.

– SteelSeries unique detachable slim phone mount adjusts to fit any Android phone quickly and easily for gaming anytime, anywhere. ALPS Analog Thumbtacks – Designed to give maximum control, the ALPS analog thumbsticks feature clickable L3/R3 buttons for more input options across a wide variety of games. The control effect has been engineered for pinpoint 360° precision, whether carefully aiming or button mashing.

– Designed to give maximum control, the ALPS analog thumbsticks feature clickable L3/R3 buttons for more input options across a wide variety of games. The control effect has been engineered for pinpoint 360° precision, whether carefully aiming or button mashing. Precision Hall Effect Triggers – New Hall Effect magnetic sensors provide the perfect amount of force for the right feel and a lifetime of precision and consistent smoothness. The new trigger design allows for flawlessly smooth actuation from top to bottom.