SteelSeries Unveils Counter-Strike 2 Dragon Lore Accessories

Counter-Strike 2 fans have a couple of new accessories to look forward to, as SteelSeries has a new mouse and mousepad available

SteelSeries has revealed two new items for Counter-Strike 2 players, asd they unveiled the all-new Dragon Lore accessories. As you can see from the image here, they have created a brand-new gaming mouse with the Dragon Lore artwork covering it, as well as a special edition of their QcK XXL Mousepad with it's own elaborate design. Perfect for players who wish to add a bit fo flair to their setup. We have more info about them below, as they have gone up for pre-order today, witht he official launch date set for July 1, 2025.

SteelSeries Counter-Strike 2 Dragon Lore

SteelSeries Custom Wireless Gaming Mouse | CS2 Dragon Lore Edition: Inspired by the illustrious, ultra-rare Dragon Lore skin, gamers can elevate their gameplay to new heights with this versatile custom wireless gaming mouse. Seamlessly switch between ultra-fast gaming-grade 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth, maintaining accuracy with 18K DPI TrueMove Air optical sensor, co-developed with PixArt. Experience the power of the dragon with up to 200 hours of battery life and 80 million clicks. The SteelSeries Wireless Gaming Mouse | CS2 Dragon Lore Edition takes inspiration from the award-winning Aerox 3 Wireless and reengineers the chassis and trigger button for the exclusive new design.

