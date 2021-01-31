Stellaris: Console Edition Receives The MegaCorp DLC

Stellaris: Console Edition just got a new addition to the game this week as players can now download the MegaCorp DLC. The expansion will run you $20, but it includes a ton of content that is business-focused, giving you access to new ways to make a name for yourself in the galaxy. You will be given access to Corporate Authority and Branch Offices which will alow you to expand all your operations and influence across the galaxy, while also giving you way to help guide your business in new avenues you never thought possible. You can read more about what's all included with this expansion below and check out a trailer showing some of it off.

Corporate Culture: Conduct business on a galaxy-wide scale with a host of new civics. By constructing Branch Offices on planets within empires you have trade agreements with, add a portion of the planet's Trade Value to your network. Using the new Corporate Authority government type, build a financial powerhouse and dominate galactic trade. City World: With Ecumenopolis, increase the population density of core worlds to proportions that are "too big to fail", eventually creating a megacity spanning multiple planets.

Keep the economy competitive in a cutthroat galaxy with additional Ascension perks. Advisors and music: 3 Additional Advisors and 4 music tracks to help you conquer the Galaxy.