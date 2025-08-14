Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: game of thrones, Game of Thrones: Legends, house of the dragon

Game of Thrones: Legends Launches "War of the Three Banners" Event

Game of Thrones: Legendshas a brand-new event available right now, as you can take up arms in the War of the Three Banners event

Zynga has launched a brand-new event in Game of Thrones: Legends, as players take up arms in the War of the Three Banners event. The event is designed to put all of the Alliances against each other for one giant and epic PvP war that we're sure all Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon fans actually wanted to see. The event will also give you a chance to earn bonuses as you fight for in-game rewards and bragging rights. We have more details below as the event arrives on August 18.

War of the Three Banners

War of the Three Banners scales up the RPG puzzle game's battles by inviting Player Alliances to take up arms against Alliances, using their teams of powerful Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Champions. Players across each Alliance will fight PvP battles against opposing Alliance members, winning strategic bonuses that can power up their Champion teams, and ultimately, win the War, earning in-game rewards and bragging rights. Once your Alliance has opted into the event, it will be matched up against two opposing Alliances, and you can begin to collaborate with your Alliance to deploy teams to Outposts with special bonuses on the newly designed map. Through the War, your team will battle opponents to gain Outposts' bonuses and earn in-game War Points toward the final matchup.

"A year after launch, it is incredibly rewarding to be able to give players new ways to engage with their favorite Champions, the Game of Thrones universe, and each other," said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Mobile Games, Zynga. "War of the Three Banners allows our players to show off their Champions and strategic abilities as they work together to progress through the game toward ultimate victory."

Game of Thrones: Legends

Celebrating its first anniversary last month, Game of Thrones: Legends is an RPG puzzle mobile game featuring the world, characters, and lore of the popular HBO® original drama series Game of Thrones™. In the game, players build and lead their own Westeros house, honing their tactics and skill as they strategically assemble a team of champions, equip weapons and gear, and face formidable foes from the Game of Thrones universe in puzzle battles. Players can tackle their quest in story mode or engage in Raids, playing against each other as they level up their roster of champions.

