Stern Pinball Releases New Pokémon Pinball Features Trailer

Stern Pinball dropped a new video today showcasing more of the features you'll find in the new Pokémon Pinball table coming out soon

Article Summary Stern Pinball unveils a new Pokémon Pinball features trailer with an in-depth look at gameplay elements

Play as a Trainer traveling through four Pokémon habitats, catching favorites and battling Team Rocket

Experience interactive toys like animatronic Pikachu and Meowth Balloon, plus Pokémon series clips and voices

Insider Connected lets you track your captured Pokémon and offers special perks in the Limited Edition version

Last week, Stern Pinball revealed that its new Pokémon pinball game is on the way this year. Today, a new video shows off what you'll see in the game's features. The nearly four-minute video features George Gomez and Jack Danger of Stern, as they take you through this new table and show off everything fans would want to know about it ahead of launch. Enjoy the video!

Pokémon by Stern Pinball

In Pokémon by Stern Pinball, Trainers embark on an unforgettable journey across four distinct habitats, discovering, catching, and bonding with many of their favorite Pokémon. Players will shoot the illuminated, mechanically animated Poké Ball to catch Pokémon, build their ultimate team, and complete their Pokémon Collection. The playfield also features beautifully crafted Pokémon-themed ramps, spinners, and targets. Watch as the animatronic Pikachu reacts to your gameplay, cheering you on every step of the way! Trainers can battle their way through rival trainers and compete in the arena through dynamic, custom battle sequences. Danger lurks as Team Rocket and their infamous boss, Giovanni, plot trouble. The interactive Meowth Balloon toy swoops down onto the battle arena to challenge the Trainer. Premium and Limited Edition games include an interactive electromagnet that adds chaos to the battle arena.

Every element of Pokémon by Stern Pinball has been meticulously crafted with attention to detail, honoring the rich legacy of the beloved franchise. The machine integrates video clips from the original Pokémon animated series, immersing players in the world that started it all. Bringing the experience to life even further, custom voiceovers for Pikachu and the notorious Team Rocket leader, Giovanni, captures the spirit and humor that fans know and love. To complete the nostalgic journey, the game proudly includes the iconic "Pokémon Theme" song, a true celebration of the timeless Pokémon adventure.

Utilizing Stern Pinball's award-winning Insider Connected, Pokémon by Stern Pinball elevates the experience by connecting Trainers and their adventures across machines and locations. When Trainers play Pokémon by Stern Pinball signed in with their Stern Insider Connected Account, the Pokémon they CATCH will be added to their Insider Connected Pokémon Collection, which can be viewed in the Insider Connected app.

Trainers looking for an elevated experience will be able to enjoy the highly collectible Limited Edition model, limited to 750 games globally, which includes the updated Expression Lighting System™ and Speaker Expression Lighting System with Pokémon-themed game effects, a full-color mirrored backglass, full-color high-definition cabinet decals, a custom LE Pokémon pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, a signed Certificate of Authenticity, and a digital Insider Connected LE owner's badge on registration.

