Sticky Business Has Released The Book Of Shadows DLC

Things get a little spooky in your favorite sticker book game Sticky Business, as the new Book of Shadows DLC adds some witchy additions

Adds 84 new stickers plus 34 magical variations inspired by potions, rituals, and familiars

Includes ten new customer stories and mystical goodies like crystals, spell jars, and more

Enhance your shop with six new glitter papers and tons of creative sticker combinations

Spellgarden Games and Assemble Entertainment have a new DLC available for Sticky Business this week, as Book of Shadows is available right now. Getting in on that Halloween action way in advance, they have added a tron of new stickers in this pack that revolve around witchy works and spooky times, perfect for those who love the creepy and haunting stickers to play with. We have the finer details for you here as the DLC is available right now for $4.

Cozy up with 84 beautifully illustrated new stickers (plus 34 magical variations!) inspired by potions, moonlit rituals, loyal familiars, and other witchy delights. Whether you're crafting a heartfelt love charm or curating a spellbound bundle for a returning customer, every sticker tells a story – and adds a sprinkle of magic to your day. image placeholder But the real heart of this DLC lies in the connections you make. Get to know your coven through 10 new customer tales filled with friendship, magic, and rituals. Each order becomes a chance to share in someone's story, infusing your shop with warmth, wonder, and a little bit of everyday enchantment.

84 magical new stickers (+34 variations) featuring everything from cauldrons to black cats

Ten heartfelt customer stories exploring life through a witchy lens

Eight mystical new goodies to include in your packages – crystals, spell jars, and more

Six sparkling new glitter papers to add shimmer and shine to your creations

You want a collection of cat stickers? A witch-themed shop? Or add a derpy face to all of your creations? Combine dozens of elements to create your own collection and sell them to like-minded people. Different stickers attract different customers! You can add some sparkles or holo effects to make them even more special! Pack orders and hear more about your customers' stories every time they buy stickers!

Get creative and build the cutest stickers out of thousands of possible combinations!

Optimize your sticker production by building the perfect sticker sheets and make as much use of your resources as possible!

Pack orders for your customers and hear about their lives!

Buy upgrades to get more sticker graphics and effect foils to make your shop even more exciting!

Add goodies and custom packaging to your orders to make your customers even more happy!

