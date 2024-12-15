Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Secret Mode, Still Wakes The Deep, the chinese room

Still Wakes The Deep Adds New Silver Screen Mode

You can now play Still Wakes The Deep in a new cinematic mode, as black and white shaders add a new level of terror to the game

Article Summary Experience terror anew with Silver Screen mode in Still Wakes The Deep, featuring black-and-white shaders.

Toggle Silver Screen mode on or off in the Video section of the Settings menu for a cinematic experience.

Chapter Select allows players to revisit any of the 23 scenes, reliving favorite moments easily.

Immerse in a 1970s offshore oil rig setting with haunting visuals, sound, and gripping voice acting.

Indie game developer The Chinese Room and publisher Secret Mode dropped a new update to Still Wakes The Deep, as you have a new cinematic mode to play the game in. They call it Silver Screen mode, but the reality is everything is reduced to having a black-and-white shader over the game's content, as opposed to viewing it like it were an old movie. SOmething about this adds a new level of terror to the game, as it has with films that have taken the same approach for special editions. We have more details about the update below as its available now.

Silver Screen Mode

Silver Screen mode gives players the opportunity to experience the game in a stark monochrome, providing an even more cinematic and atmospheric experience. See the Beira D in a new light as you fight to survive on the collapsing rig – no yellow paint in sight. Silver Screen mode can be toggled at any time from the Video section of the Settings menu. Also new to Still Wakes the Deep is Chapter Select, allowing you to relive your favorite moments of the game whenever you choose. The game has been separated into 23 scenes, allowing you to experience memorable scenes– such as Caz's standoff with Rennick at the start of the game, or the eerily beautiful elevator ride through the pontoons – whenever you like. Chapter Select is available from the main menu.

Still Wakes The Deep

You are an offshore oil rig worker fighting for your life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters. All lines of communication have been severed. All exits are gone. All that remains is to face the unknowable horror that's come aboard.

Explore a stunningly realized offshore oil rig in 1970s Scotland that evolves throughout the story.

World-class visuals, audio, and writing from award-winning studio The Chinese Room.

The star-studded cast of voice actors: Alec Newman , Neve McIntosh , and more.

World-class, haunting soundtrack by Jason Graves.

Six hours of terrifying gameplay. Brace yourself for a symphony of action, trepidation, and awe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!