Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Set For Summer 2023 Release

XSEED Games announced this week that Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life will be coming to PC and consoles next summer. This particular entry revisits the tranquil community of Forgotten Valley, as you will be taking on the role of the protagonist who is attempting to fulfill their father and his friend Takakura's dream of running a farm out in the middle of nowhere. Because that's what you do in this series, you farm! Will you lead a life of solitude doing your own thing there, or will you find a partner, have kids, and have them take your place doing the same? That's the adventure you'll be taking on. Enjoy the trailer for the game down at the bottom!

"Your new life begins in Forgotten Valley, a tranquil community where your father and his friend Takakura once dreamed of running a farm. As you befriend the valley's residents and fulfill your father's legacy, you'll live a carefree life on the farm growing crops and raising animals. As the seasons go by, you'll find your lifelong partner, raise a child together, and watch them grow up before your very eyes. After each day's work on the farm is done, you can go fishing, hunt for ancient treasures at the local dig site, or chat with your friends in town to build precious memories. And when the years have passed, your child will be old enough to choose a career for themselves… Will they inherit the farm? Or will they find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell.

This remake of a beloved classic features plenty of new events, enhanced festivals, more recipes to cook, and a cornucopia of never-before-seen crops. Looking for more to do around the farm? Take pictures of your family with the new camera feature, dress up in your favorite outfits, or help your fellow residents with their requests. Whether this is your first Story of Seasons adventure or you're returning to Forgotten Valley, a wonderful life awaits you."