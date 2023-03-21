DreamHack Announces $750K Fortnite Tourney With $2M Finals DreamHack is cooking up a major Fortnite tourney throughout the Spring, with a major payout for the finals happening in June.

DreamHack organizers revealed today that they will be holding a special Fortnite tournament with a $750k prize pool, and a major finals event with a bigger take. Working together with the ESL FACEIT Group, it was revealed they will be bringing back the popular DreamHack Open featuring Fortnite tournament series. Each of these events will have a major prize pool, three of them in total across the spring in San Diego, Dallas, and Sweden, with each of them contributing some major cash to the winners. All of which will culminate in Gamers8 in Saudi Arabia in July. We got the details and a quote below about the festivities to come.

"DreamHack San Diego (April 7-9), DreamHack Dallas (June 2-4) and DreamHack Summer (June 16-19) will all feature a $250,000 DreamHack Open Featuring Fortnite Zero Build Duos competition, with the winner of each stop bringing home $30,000 of the pot. The competitions are open to BYOC (LAN) ticket holders and will qualify the top ten Duos from each DreamHack Open tournament to this year's Gamers8 Featuring Fortnite event. With the return of Gamers8 Featuring Fortnite, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on July 6-9, 50 Duos compete for the $2,000,000 prize pool for the final Zero Build tournament in Riyadh this summer. Next to the 30 teams coming from DreamHack Open events we will see the best Duos from the MENA region and some of the world's largest Fortnite influencers participating. More details will be announced at a later point."

"We had an incredible experience hosting the DreamHack Open Featuring Fortnite both online and in-person events in the past. Thus, we are very excited to announce another year of Fortnite events for our community, especially now that the focus is on Zero Build and teams have a chance to qualify for a massive Gamers8 event" said Brian Krämer, Sr. Director Game Ecosystems – Growth Titles. "To strengthen our connection and involvement in the Fortnite competitive ecosystem is a tremendous opportunity and one that fits perfectly with DreamHack's focus on bringing the gaming community to life."