Final Fantasy XIV Celebrates Eighth Anniversary With An In-Game Event

Square Enix is celebrating the eighth anniversary of Final Fantasy XIV in style as they are holding a new in-game event and some awesome cake! The big thing that they're doing for this event is celebrating with a special anniversary cake, which you can see here, as it is the creation of former Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy. She goes through and shows you everything she did to make this totally edible birthday cake featuring some classic Final Fantasy creatures all over it. Meanwhile, we have more details about the event below which kicks off today.

The celebrations continue in the realm of Eorzea as The Rising in-game event returns. Beginning today and running until September 9th, players who take part will be able to journey to the Steps of Nald in the city of Ul'dah in order to help out Kipih Jakkya, who seems to be in some sort of trouble. Additional details on The Rising 2021 in-game event can be found here. In-game rewards for participating in the event include: Red Moon Parasol – This elegant parasol features an image of a flaming moon, which seems strangely familiar.

– This elegant parasol features an image of a flaming moon, which seems strangely familiar. Nymeia Potpourri – Made from the alchemically treated petals of Nymeia lilies, this fragrant bundle of potpourri brings a sense of tranquility to even the most troubled souls.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FINAL FANTASY XIV Online 8th Anniversary Birthday Cake (Featuring Kim-Joy) (https://youtu.be/TcWqbFouU3o)

The three-tiered cake has lemon sponge at its core and is coated with buttercream, with decorations paying tribute to some familiar faces from the game, including: Cactuars, Sabotenders and Gigantenders – Made into gingerbread cookies and decorated with royal icing, placed on a sandy desert backdrop made from biscuit.

– Made into gingerbread cookies and decorated with royal icing, placed on a sandy desert backdrop made from biscuit. Fat Chocobos – Made from tangzhong bread, sitting on a watercolor blue and white backdrop representing the sky.

– Made from tangzhong bread, sitting on a watercolor blue and white backdrop representing the sky. Spriggans – Made from mochi and filled with a thick custard, clutching their precious gems made from kohakutou-style jelly.

– Made from mochi and filled with a thick custard, clutching their precious gems made from kohakutou-style jelly. Topped with a fondant-covered Moogle