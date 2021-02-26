Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Releases A Gameplay Trailer

Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town just got a new trailer this week showing off a lot more of the gameplay. The trailer isn't too long but it gives you a big idea of how much work you can put into your farm and the surrounding locations. Not to mention all the things you can do with the town and interactions you can have with characters. There's a ton of life around this place and depending on how deep you want to go, you can always find something new aside from growing strawberries. Enjoy the trailer!

This long-awaited entry in the original farm/life simulation offers players more freedom than ever before! Embrace the pioneer spirit to shape the untamed wilderness, discover new animals and produce, and help them flourish on your farm. Customise every inch of your new homestead to impress a new cast of marriage candidates from Olive Town, an aspiring tourist hotspot that grows and thrives along with your farm. A Wild World of Discovery: Tame the wilderness of the peninsula, discover the flora and fauna that make it their home and unearth the secrets of the world around you. Work with the land to build the farm of your dreams from the ground up. Build facilities wherever you see fit, level up your farming skills and craft everything from fences to sprinklers for crops!

Work with the land to build the farm of your dreams from the ground up. Build facilities wherever you see fit, level up your farming skills and craft everything from fences to sprinklers for crops! Cultivate Your Farm, Cultivate Your Town: Gather and process materials to fulfill requests and improve Olive Town's infrastructure, upgrade tools, or commission new outfits and accessories

Simple Mechanics, Deep Gameplay: Fledgling farmers can rest easy with the return of Seedling Mode and Normal Mode, with a new request system highlighting the fresh features while you lend a hand to the locals! Veteran players ready to create a bustling farm of their own will find all the core elements of the STORY OF SEASONS series, with new twists on classic gameplay.

There's Always Something Going on in Olive Town! Participate in local festivals as the town comes to life with over 200 unique events! Get to know your neighbours better and you may even find love with a special someone among them.