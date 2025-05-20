Posted in: Games, Iceberg Interactive, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bad Viking, Strange Antiquities

Strange Antiquities Releases New Gameplay Reveal Video

Check out the latest trailer for the indie game Strange Antiquities, as they show off mnroe elements of the gameplay in this new showcase

Article Summary New Strange Antiquities gameplay trailer reveals fresh features and mechanics in the upcoming indie game.

Set in Undermere, play as the Thaumaturge's apprentice running a mysterious occult antiquities shop.

Use the Closer Inspect system to examine artifacts and solve challenging puzzles with esoteric tomes.

Meet intriguing characters, explore new maps, and uncover dark mysteries in this cozy adventure sequel.

Indie game developer Bad Viking and publisher Iceberg Interactive released a new gameplay trailer this week for Strange Antiquities, showing off more of the gameplay. This is basically here to showcase new elements of the game that weren't shown off before, as you get a better idea of how you'll work in this shop, all with a developer to guide you. Enjoy the video as we're still waiting to see when the game will be released in any capacity.

Strange Antiquities

Taking place several years after the events of Strange Horticulture, Strange Antiquities is a new, dark, and cozy standalone adventure set in the world of Undermere. It is a place of ancient woodland, candle-lit libraries, and macabre folklore, where strange things happen as often as it rains. You are the Thaumaturge's apprentice, tasked with running a shop dealing in occult antiquities. When hundreds of ravens start circling over the town of Undermere, those in the know become concerned. Occult Scholar Verona Green visits Strange Antiquities to enquire about the unnatural series of events. But before she is able to meet with you, events take a sinister turn… Hunt down and identify powerful objects and arcane artifacts and use them to assist the residents of Undermere with their curious and unusual problems. Prepare for a new adventure filled with more mystery, puzzles, and dark twists and turns.

Closer Inspect System : Examine items up close—feel textures, observe details, and detect hidden properties. Is the artifact radiating cold? Or does it evoke an ominous sense of dread?

: Examine items up close—feel textures, observe details, and detect hidden properties. Is the artifact radiating cold? Or does it evoke an ominous sense of dread? Expanded Library of Esoteric Tomes : Delve into volumes such as the Guide to Occult Objects, the Book of Symbols, and the Gemstone Compendium to solve puzzles and decode cryptic meanings.

: Delve into volumes such as the Guide to Occult Objects, the Book of Symbols, and the Gemstone Compendium to solve puzzles and decode cryptic meanings. Enhanced Detective Work : Hone your skills as you solve intricate puzzles, discern between similar artifacts, and navigate the fine line between curative and dangerous items.

: Hone your skills as you solve intricate puzzles, discern between similar artifacts, and navigate the fine line between curative and dangerous items. A Richer World to Explore: Discover new maps, encounter a fascinating cast of characters, and unravel a dark, overarching mystery.

