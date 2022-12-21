Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Announces Last Expansion

Square Enix revealed new details for the last expansion to Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin with the reveal of Different Future. The game has had a pretty decent run since it as released, serving as a prequel to the entire franchise as a whole and telling an origin story to one of the most pivotal characters ever created for it. But all good things must come to an end, and this is where we find the end of the beaten path for the game as the team has one last expansion for us to play. While they didn't go into details about what we would see, they basically have made it known this will be the last piece of content for the main storyline and bring closure to this piece of the continuity. We got more info on it below as it will be released on January 27th, 2023.

"Guided by the spirit of a Moogle, Jack and company reach a city in an alternate time and space to face one last challenge. The Different Future expansion will be the final expansion in the series, concluding the storyline of the game. Additionally, starting on December 30, 2022 (UTC), Jack Garland, the main protagonist from Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, will be added to the popular free-to-play mobile RPG, Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia. With over 160 playable Final Fantasy characters, Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia will feature Jack Garland as a new character who can be recruited as an ally for free, along with new Jack Garland stickers to use during co-op battles. From December 30, 2022, until January 13, 2023 (UTC), players will have the chance to obtain Jack Garland's BT, FR, LD, and EX weapons from a New Year Campaign Draw where the first multi-draw can be performed for free. Jack Garland's extra costume will also be available from December 30, 2022 until January 20, 2023 (UTC).