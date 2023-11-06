Posted in: Games, Stranger Things, Video Games | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things Creeps Back Into Dead By Daylight

Do you miss being chared around by a Demogorgon in Dead By Daylight? Well wait no more as Stranger Things has returned this month.

Article Summary Netflix and Behaviour Interactive bring back Stranger Things content to Dead By Daylight.

The Demogorgon returns, accompanied by Nancy and Steve of Stranger Things as survivors in the game.

All Stranger Things cosmetics, including the Jonathan Byers and Scoops Ahoy outfits, will be available in the in-game store again.

The Underground Complex Map from the Hawkins National Laboratory also makes a reappearance.

Netflix and Behaviour Interactive have partnered up again to bring back the popular Stranger Things content to Dead By Daylight. Originally introduced a few years ago as a promotion for the TV series, the content was discontinued from the shop, as those who already had it were able to keep it but no longer able to buy the content. Well, now it's back, as you can get the Demogorgon along with Nancy and Steve as survivors. But be quick about getting it this time, as we're sure it will eventually be pulled from the shop once again after the rights to use it run out. We have more info on all of it for you below.

The Return of Stranger Things

The return of the Stranger Things Chapter for Dead by Daylight means that The Demogorgon is back in The Fog as a Killer, while Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington are back as Survivors descending from the Midwestern town of Hawkins. Players would be remiss not to grab their favorite Outfits for Nancy and Steve (as well as for The Demogorgon), as ALL Stranger Things Cosmetics are coming back to the in-game store, including the beloved Jonathan Byers Outfit and the Scoops Ahoy Outfit for Steve.

The Demogorgon, Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington

A perfect hunter, The Demogorgon is, for its part, a vicious testament to the horrors lurking in the Upside Down, a fitting choice for The Entity. Capable of traversing the Map through a series of Portals, it chases down prey with ferocious intensity, finishing things off with a lunging strike. The Underground Complex Map will bring players back to a grim compound with an inter-dimensional rift that released dozens of creatures before being sealed off.

"We're thrilled to renew this collaboration with Netflix, to bring back the Stranger Things Chapter, including the Underground Complex Map from the Hawkins National Laboratory, and the iconic Survivor duo composed of Nancy Wheeler, a tough aspiring journalist, and Steve Harrington, a former high school jock with a knack for finding trouble. We hope players who didn't get to experience Stranger Things will take full advantage of this gaming experience today," says Mathieu Côté, Head of Partnerships for Behaviour Interactive.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!