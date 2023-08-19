Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hyperstrange, Starni Games, Strategic Mind: Spirit Of Liberty

Strategic Mind: Spirit Of Liberty Reveals August Release Date

Hyperstrange has revealed new details to Strategic Mind: Spirit Of Liberty, as the game will be released in a couple weeks.

Indie game developer Starni Games and publisher Hyperstrange revealed that Strategic Mind: Spirit Of Liberty is due out near the end of the month. In case you haven't seen this game before, you take on the role of commanding the Finnish army, fighting off both the German forces while also dealing with the Soviet forces in the Winter War, Continuation War, and Lapland War. We got the latest trailer for you below as the game will be out on August 28th, 2023.

"Winter War: over 500,000 Soviet soldiers attack Finland, a country with a population of 3,700,000, and the Finns drive them back, inflicting five times their own casualties. Continuation War: the Reds return with a total strength of 1,500,000 – almost half of the entire Finnish population – and the Finns stop them again. Finland's survival in these two brutal wars against an enemy so vast was a true historical miracle. A miracle of heroism and valor. A miracle of the Finnish spirit of liberty. You are the commander of the scarce Finnish troops. Your only goal – to save your homeland and your people from total annihilation. Would you risk losing your experienced troops to try and capture the enemy tanks? Would you try to save the stragglers during the retreat and risk losing everyone, or cut your losses and establish a new line of defense? Would you agree to negotiate with the Soviets that had treacherously attacked you twice before?"

"Play through a number of missions throughout the 1939-1945 timeline in Strategic Mind: Spirit Of Liberty, spanning three wars: Winter War, Continuation War, and Lapland War. The historical campaign will have smaller-scale but action-packed operations, covering all of the iconic historical battles. Play a shorter campaign with larger operations centered around the "what if" events. Help the Germans take Leningrad, and cut off the allied aid shipments to USSR by taking the port of Murmansk – that is only the beginning. Complete numerous objectives grounded in history and narrated by a number of historical characters. Watch history unfold through the eyes of the key historical figures of the time – over 60 minutes of in-game cinematics with characters such as Baron Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim, Risto Heikki Ryti, and others."

