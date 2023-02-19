Stray Blade Confirms Mid-April Release With Beta Still Running You can still play the Closed Beta for Stray Blade as we speak before the game comes out in a couple of months.

Point Blank Games and 505 Games revealed they are set to release Stray Blade this April as they continue to run the Closed Beta. The action-adventure title has been in the works for a minute, as they are making the game with some interesting mechanics and a fresh approach to the way they handle up-close and intense combat. Now we know that the game will eventually be released on April 20th, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Those of you looking to take part in the Closed Beta can still do so; all you need to do is sign up for it before they shut the servers down and prepare for the game's launch. In the meantime, you can watch one of the more recent trailers below as they go more in-depth over the story you'll be able to experience.

"Stray Blade's well-balanced mix of alluring narrative and challenging combat rewards adaptable, curious adventurers. Point Blank Games focuses primarily on the action thanks to the hyper-responsive combat system that allows quick reactions and precise attacks to fully control the flow of battle. Death is inevitable but not a hindrance, with an accessible approach providing explicit in-game indicators for crucial combat elements and an overall structure that minimizes frustration. Accompanied by the Xhinnon wolf Boji, traverse the ancient land of Acrea and discover the cause of its demise centuries ago. Build upon that companionship and rely on each other's talent and skills to survive. Call upon an arsenal of weapons, or craft them out of surrounding resources to ensure the next battle ends in triumph. Take a moment to bask in the serene fantasy environments hinting at a life that once was in this mysterious yet adrenaline-filled adventure."