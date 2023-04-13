Stray Gods Reveals New Trailer & Launch Date During Live Concert During last night's special concert, Humble Games dropped a brand new trailer and a proper release date for Stray Gods.

Last Night, Humble Games held their concert Myth & Music: An Evening With Stray Gods. During that show, they revealed a new trailer and an official release date. Working with developer Summerfall Studios, the team worked with many of the performers who lend their vocal talents to the game to present an evening of music you'll experience in the game, hosted by Troy Baker as a last-minute replacement for Jesse Cox, who fell ill. As part of the evening's proceedings, they revealed that the game would officially be released on PC via Steam on August 3rd, 2023. On top of that, the team offered up a brand new look at the game, showing off more of the storyline, as well as elements of the game's mechanics, and revealing the entire voice cast for the first time. Enjoy the trailer below!

"In a modern fantasy world, college dropout Grace is granted the power of a Muse – power she'll need to find out the truth behind her predecessor's death before time runs out. You'll decide who Grace allies with, who she can trust, and who may betray her in this beautifully hand-illustrated roleplaying musical. Charm, negotiate, or strong-arm your way through their world, playing through original, fully interactive musical numbers composed by Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory (Journey, Banner Saga), Tripod (musicians Scott Edgar, Steven Gates, and Simon Hall) and Eurovision Australia's own Montaigne (Jess Cerro)."

"Fully orchestrated and performed by an all-star cast, you'll feel as though you're right there on the stage. With thousands of potential variations based on your choices, you'll craft the soundtrack to your own one-of-a-kind musical experience. No two playthroughs are the same – how will the curtain fall? A video game for musical lovers, and a musical for video game lovers, Stray Gods is a **compelling story of hope, self-discovery, and forging your path."