Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Announces 2023 Release After hearing almost nothing since PAX West, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical has been given a 2023 release window.

Humble Games and Summerfall Studios confirmed this week that they will release Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical sometime in 2023. In case you haven't seen this title yet, the game has you playing as a singer looking for a gig with a new band when she suddenly gains the power of a Muse. After this, she starts having connections with many of the gods from greek mythology, as she proceeds to have musical adventures among titans. You can check out more about the game below while we wait for a release date.

"Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is an interactive roleplaying musical game set in a modern fantasy world where Greek Gods live hidden among us. College dropout Grace is quickly pulled into that world when she is granted the power of a Muse—power she'll need to find out the truth behind her predecessor's death. The choices players make as they charm, negotiate, or strong-arm their way through the game, including in original, fully interactive musical numbers, will impact their path to the end. Along the way, players will shape the soundtrack to their own one-of-a-kind musical experience as they help Grace find her voice, determining whom she allies with, who she can trust, and who may betray her. With four potential paramours, players can even stoke the fires of romance and explore, pursue, and confess their love."

"Written by David Gaider (Dragon Age, KotOR), Stray Gods features a dynamic cast of characters, a heartfelt reconception of Greek mythology blended with the magic of contemporary musical theater, songs by Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory (Journey, Banner Saga); Scott Edgar, Steven Gates and Simon Hall of Tripod; and Australian art pop musician and Twitch streamer Montaigne (Jess Cerro). Stray Gods is voice-directed by Troy Baker and stars Laura Bailey, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, and many more cast members from games, television, and Broadway to be revealed soon."