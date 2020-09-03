Street Fighter 3's Soundtrack Is Coming To Vinyl From Laced Records

Laced Records are partnering with Capcom again, this time to bring the Street Fighter 3 soundtrack to vinyl. Unlike previous releases, this isn't just the main game. They're bringing every version of the series to the soundtrack so you have the most complete version. Officially being called The Street Fighter III: The Collection, this will be a four-record box set that will include 72 tracks from Street Fighter III: New Generation, Street Fighter III 2nd Impact: Giant Attack, and Street Fighter III 3rd Strike: Fight For The Future. With special cover and sleeve art designed by comic book artist Andie Tong. You can currently pre-order the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition, the latter with specially designed blue and white vinyl, both for $80 on their website. Here's a little bit more info from the company about this release.

Street Fighter 3 first hit arcades in 1997 with New Generation, retaining only Ryu and Ken while introducing an otherwise brand new cast of characters. The third and final iteration, 3rd Strike, is widely recognised as one of the greatest fighting games of all time, and generated perhaps the most indelible competitive moment in gaming, with Daigo's comeback again Justin Wong aka "Evo Moment #37." Composers Hideki Okugawa and Yuki Iwai explored a range of high energy dance styles across the three titles, leaning most heavily on jazzy house, jungle and drum'n'bass — with some samba rhythms thrown in for good measure. Tracks have been specially remastered for vinyl and will be pressed onto four audiophile-quality, heavyweight 180g 'Hadouken blue and white' discs. These will be housed in individual spined sleeves, contained within a rigid board outer slipcase.