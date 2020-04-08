Streets Of Rage 4 Receives Retro Characters & More

Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, and Lizardcube had some interesting news this morning at Streets Of Rage 4 will be getting retro with the addition of old characters. As we patiently wait to see when they actually plan to release this game, the devs have slowly been adding more content to make it amazing. The latest addition will make a lot of old-school players happy as they have added several retro characters from past games in the franchise. All of them look like they were ripped right out of the arcade and consoles, in their pixelated looks, and tossed into the middle of this animated action. All of them come complete with their original set of moves, different styles, weapons that some were carrying, and a number of other little additions that people will pick up on. For example, Streets of Rage's fighters can call the cops for their special moves, while Streets of Rage 3's characters can sprint and roll through environments. All of them being added to the roster brings the total to 17, for now.

"These retro characters combine with Streets of Rage 4's five hand-animated leading fighters to bring the total playable roster's count to 17. For a full nostalgic trip, players can also switch to the series iconic original soundtrack, handing out beatdowns backed by tracks from Streets of Rage 1 and Streets of Rage 2. Taking down thugs with these timeless songs cranked up makes for an incredibly satisfying retro experience."

On top of that, you get to look at the characters in action as the devs have put together a retro reveal trailer, which we have for you below. Whenever Streets Of Rage 4 does come out, it looks like it will be one of the most action-packed nostalgia trips we'll see all year. The game will be released sometime this spring for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One for $25. Those of you on Steam can wishlist the game here. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer and see all of your favorite characters make their way into the game together.