Streets Of Rage 4 Shows Off Mr. X Nightmare DLC Gameplay

Dotemu dropped a new trailer this week for Streets Of Rage 4, showing off more of the content to come for the upcoming Mr. X Nightmare DLC. Fans have been clamoring for more content ever since the game was released and they're going to be getting their wish in a big way. The video below shows eight minutes of gameplay footage, showing off all three new playable characters in Shiva, Max, and Estel, all jumping into the fray with their own set of combos and moves to help you in the game. The DLC also adds a new Survival mode with weekly challenges, new weapons and enemies, and character customization where you can build your own fighting style with new moves! The DLC still doesn't have a proper release date, but at least you get glimpse of what's to come when it finally drops sometime later this year.