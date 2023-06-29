Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: barbie, Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys Announces New Collaboration With Barbie

Barbie gets another video game collaboration to help promote the film as you'll see a new dream course coming to Stumble Guys.

The latest game to announce a collaboration with Barbie in time for the film is Stumble Guys, as Scopely and Mattel have partnered up on this new event. This is the second time the two companies have collaborated on a title, as they previously had Hot Wheels invade the game to turn it into a head-to-head race. This time around, the mobile title will be getting a streak of pink all over the place as you take on a new course collecting all of Barbie's favorite things. We got more info, screenshots, and a pair of quotes from both companies from this morning's reveal for you here, as the dash will go live in July.

"The Barbie Dream Dash course infuses the game with the timeless charm, grace and confidence that has made her one of the most powerful icons across generations. In this latest addition to the highly-social party battle royale game, Stumblers will find a dazzling beach party where Barbies are soaking up the sun by the pool. Players will dash through many twists and turns in pursuit of Barbie's favorite items, reflecting her varied professions and passions over the years. But you must be quick and nimble to outmaneuver the competition while navigating the hazards of the ocean! Barbie will also enchant players with new emotes, animations, footsteps, and five new mesmerizing Stumblers."

"Building on the success of Hot Wheels, it was an easy decision to collaborate once again with one of the largest gaming fan bases in the world," said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel. "Barbie brings her unique brand of magic and wonder to Scopely's widely popular and inclusive Stumble Guys, where players can immerse themselves in a Barbie beach party environment like none other. This collaboration showcases the power of Barbie to make any world truly magical, and we can't wait to see players Stumble with style."

"The Stumble Guys team loves surprising our players with new and unexpected experiences. After our successful integration of Hot Wheels with Mattel, we couldn't pass up the opportunity to work with one of the most iconic brands in toys and entertainment, Barbie," said Jamie Berger, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Scopely. "In our newest collaboration, Barbie introduces a new realm of characters, humor, and imagination that will transport Stumble Guys players to a competitive Barbie-themed world that they may not want to leave."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!