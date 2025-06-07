Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys Releases New Summer Update Featuring Pirates

Stumble Guys has decided to go for a new pirate theme for the latest season of content, as Plunder Party Season launches next week

Article Summary Stumble Guys launches Plunder Party Season with a vibrant pirate theme on June 12.

Remastered pirate maps like Bombardment and Sharkmuda Triangle bring enhanced graphics and gameplay.

New pirate challenges, quirky abilities, and exclusive rewards arrive for summer Stumbling fun.

Fan-voted franchise crossovers, including Monopoly and PAC-MAN, return to Stumble Guys this season.

Scopely has revealed the latest season of Stumble Guys that will kick off next week, as they are taking on more of a pirate theme this time around for the Summer. The new season will feature Mr. Stumble and "his crews of new pirate Stumblers" as they chase Captain Noheart across several remastered pirate levels, along with everyone else who may or may not be dressed like a pirate. The season will come with several new challenges, new quirks, and some high-seas battles, along with several events and new rewards. We have more of the details of what to expect below, along with the latest trailer here, as the season will officially set sail on June 12.

Stumble Guys – Plunder Party Season

Stumble Guys is setting sail with the community's most requested themes: pirates! Players can dive into remastered versions of four classic pirate-themed levels: Bombardment, sh-ARRRRGH-ks!, Sharkmuda Triangle, and Jungle Roll. These maps have been upgraded with smoother, enhanced graphics and a shiny new pirate sheen. Every level also features some unique abilities that players can use against each other, adding gameplay havoc to each session. Furthering its commitment to the community, Stumble Guys recently wrapped up a vote allowing players to choose which of their favorite franchises will return to the game. Fans voted among Monopoly, Looney Tunes, Masters of the Universe, PAC-MAN, and Care Bears to determine which franchise will make a comeback later this month, bringing back fan-favorite licensed characters and worlds to the Stumbleverse.

"Everything we're rolling out this season is a direct result of player feedback," said Jake Bales, SVP & General Manager of Stumble Guys at Scopely. "From pirate-themed remasters to franchise revivals, we're constantly listening to our community and finding fun, meaningful ways to bring their favorite ideas to life in the Stumblerverse."

