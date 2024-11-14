Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: Scopely, Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys Reveals Full 2024 Holiday Event Schedule

Stumble Guys has several events taking place between now and the start of the new year, as the holidays will be very eventful

Scopely has revealed a number of events coming to Stumble Guys over the next two months, as they plan to make the holidays super eventful until the end of the year. As you can see from the list below, from November 21 until January 2, there will be an event or two almost every week of the last two months of 2024. New content and new challenges will be presented to you as something to keep you busy as the days get colder and festive. Have fun checking out all the events!

Stumble Guys – 2024 Holidays

Explore the Skyslide (Nov 21st – Nov 28th): The journey begins at the Skyslide, a brand new city level set in the clouds! Players will navigate floating buildings, airships, and hot air balloons set against a steampunk-inspired skyline. A new free fall mechanic and fresh camera angles will help Stumblers navigate through vertical pipes filled with obstacles.

(Nov 21st – Nov 28th): The journey begins at the Skyslide, a brand new city level set in the clouds! Players will navigate floating buildings, airships, and hot air balloons set against a steampunk-inspired skyline. A new free fall mechanic and fresh camera angles will help Stumblers navigate through vertical pipes filled with obstacles. New Ability, "Shutdown" (Nov 21st – Nov 28th): This winter, players can now use "Shutdown," a new defensive ability perfect for strategic and reactive gameplay. With "Shutdown," players can dispel predefined status effects, like invisibility, magnetism, and speed boosts on nearby opponents with a set radius. This new ability will create unexpected moments where players can turn the tide, whether for a last-second save or a defensive strategy.

(Nov 21st – Nov 28th): This winter, players can now use "Shutdown," a new defensive ability perfect for strategic and reactive gameplay. With "Shutdown," players can dispel predefined status effects, like invisibility, magnetism, and speed boosts on nearby opponents with a set radius. This new ability will create unexpected moments where players can turn the tide, whether for a last-second save or a defensive strategy. Cyber Week Madness (Nov 28th – Dec 5th): For a limited time, players can snag bundles and exclusive offers on gems, tokens, skins, and ability packs at amazing prices. Stumblers can check daily for new deals, but should hurry as these holiday steals won't last forever!

(Nov 28th – Dec 5th): For a limited time, players can snag bundles and exclusive offers on gems, tokens, skins, and ability packs at amazing prices. Stumblers can check daily for new deals, but should hurry as these holiday steals won't last forever! Block Dash Rush Teams (Dec 5th – Dec 12th): Get ready for the newest addition to Block Dash Rush: Teams! For a limited time, players can join forces with friends (2x or 4x teams) to experience the social and competitive thrill of team-based play. With high player engagement, team events allow for fun rivalries and epic win-or-lose moments, giving the community what they've been asking for.

(Dec 5th – Dec 12th): Get ready for the newest addition to Block Dash Rush: Teams! For a limited time, players can join forces with friends (2x or 4x teams) to experience the social and competitive thrill of team-based play. With high player engagement, team events allow for fun rivalries and epic win-or-lose moments, giving the community what they've been asking for. Legendary Lava Land (Dec 12th – Dec 19th): Who says winter has to be all snow and ice? In this revamped version of a beloved level, experienced players can expect a fiery challenge! New pillars with gameplay twists, erupting, slippery, and sticky add an intense edge to the molten landscape, making every move a test of skill. This elevated version of Lava Land invites skilled players to return and master a more challenging layout, all while keeping the core spirit of the original.

(Dec 12th – Dec 19th): Who says winter has to be all snow and ice? In this revamped version of a beloved level, experienced players can expect a fiery challenge! New pillars with gameplay twists, erupting, slippery, and sticky add an intense edge to the molten landscape, making every move a test of skill. This elevated version of Lava Land invites skilled players to return and master a more challenging layout, all while keeping the core spirit of the original. 2024 Rewind (Dec 26th – Jan 2nd): Stumble Town is abuzz with activities this holiday, and as the clock counts down to 2025, Stumble Guys is inviting players to take a nostalgic journey through 2024. From December 26 through January 2, join the community in voting for the most memorable Stumble Guys moments, levels, and challenges to close out 2024!

