Stumble Guys Reveals October Update For Halloween

Stumble Guys has revealed new content that has launched today as they celebrate Halloween with nee modes, maps, and TMNT.

Race in the neon Block Dash Rush level with lasers, available in team play next week.

TMNT's return! Unlock new content and conquer the chaotic Turtle Tumble map.

Community-made maps debut in Events, offering XP and rewards for creative gameplay.

Scopely has released new season content today for Stumble Guys today, as the game dives into the Halloween season with a ton of new items. Among the additions are the return of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as workshop maps being added to the mix, and Block Dash Rush posing a new challenge. We have the details below as all of the content will be available through the month of October.

Stumble Guys Halloween 2024

BLOCK DASH RUSH AND TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES

Starting today, Stumble Guys is introducing Block Dash Rush, inspired by the community-favorite Block Dash. This new neon-infused race level adds lasers to spice up the action. Players can experience Block Dash like never before and race to victory in this revamped challenge. Next week, players can enjoy this race level in team play, grab your friends and stumble to victory. Also coming next week, Stumble Guys is reintroducing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles partnership, inviting players to "Cowabunga" back into action with new content. Celebrate the return of fan-favorite TMNT Stumblers while unlocking exclusive new ones. Navigate the chaotic Turtle Tumble map to dodge obstacles and compete to be the top turtle!

WORKSHOP MAPS IN EVENTS

For the first time, community-made courses from Stumble Workshop will be featured in the Events tab. It's time to showcase the best of our community for all to play! By competing in these community-created maps, players will earn XP and other rewards, highlighting the incredible creativity of our player base.

HALLOWEEN SEASON

Starting October 24, Stumble Guys will be getting a little spooky with a series of Halloween-themed events that will encourage players to engage daily for a chance to unlock fang-tastic rewards. Additionally, for a limited time, the Ghostbusters are back, and they're here to save the day (and the night!). Let's not forget about all the new shiny Halloween Stumblers; players can showcase their ghoulish style while battling ghostly challenges.

