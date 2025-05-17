Posted in: Fulqrum Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Misterial Games, Stygian: Outer Gods

Stygian: Outer Gods Reveals Early Access Content Plans

Now that Stygian: Outer Gods has been released into Early Access, the team have revealed all their plans for content during this time

Article Summary Stygian: Outer Gods Early Access roadmap reveals new locations, bosses, and story expansion.

Upcoming content includes the House of Mists and Brasko Mansion, adding puzzles, quests, and enemies.

Play as a haunted anthropologist unraveling Kingsport’s secrets before the ominous Black Day arrives.

Choose your playstyle with stealth, scarce resources, and deep character customization systems.

Developer Misterial Games and publisher Fulqrum Publishing revealed their plans for Stygian: Outer Gods content now that it's out in Early Access. The team laid out a roadmap, which we have for you here, detailing what they plan to do with the game moving forward as they aim for a full launch.

As you can see, they have cooked up a bevy of content releases, which is essentially just them adding components to what will be the final version of the game. This includes two new locations – the otherworldly House of Mists and the mysterious Brasko family Mansion. Both locations will be accompanied by additional content such as new puzzles, characters, monsters, quests, artifacts, items, and weapons. Plus, the slow reveal of the game's story, its bosses, improvements to the quality of the title, and more.

Stygian: Outer Gods

Set in the universe of Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, the game lets players witness and influence the events preceding the Black Day. Immerse yourself in a unique world full of dangers, unexplored dark corners, and looming evil beyond mortal comprehension. The game's protagonist is a former anthropologist and soldier, discharged due to a severe injury. Struggling with a fragile and deteriorating mental state, he is haunted by recurring nightmares and consumed with guilt over the unresolved disappearance of his father. At the start of the game, everything shifts dramatically for our hero, and his life takes on a new purpose. He receives an invitation from a young woman to join an expedition to Kingsport, a secluded, enigmatic place that captivates his father's interest. This journey offers not only a chance to uncover the secrets of Kingsport but perhaps also the key to understanding his father's mysterious fate.

Players will find themselves drawn into a labyrinth of mysteries and hidden schemes, where every character harbors their own secret motives, shrouded in layers of deceit. As the clock ticks, the ominous arrival of the Black Day looms ever closer, leaving little time to unravel the truth. Fans of Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones will recognise some familiar faces on the streets of Kingsport, and of course iconic Lovecraftian characters, such as Keziah Mason, will make their presence felt – each featuring their own captivating storylines.

The game will feature a diverse arsenal of intriguing weapons, used in both ranged and melee combat – but don't mistake it for a straightforward first-person shooter. Ammo will be scarce and enemies formidable – meaning that avoiding encounters through stealth might often be the wiser choice. "Choice" being a key word when talking about the gameplay in Stygian: Outer Gods, as players will always have various options for how to approach an encounter. The game will also feature a character customization system that will let them unlock and upgrade skills and abilities to further hone their preferred playstyle.

