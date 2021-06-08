Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vermillion Bloodline Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vermillion Bloodline.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vermillion Bloodline is the eleventh official set, is designated the code BT11, and includes cards numbered up to BT11-154. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Gogeta // SSB Gogeta, Prophet of Demise Common BT11-001
- Broly // Broly, the Awakened Demon Uncommon BT11-002
- Gotenks, Earth-Shattering Might Super Rare BT11-003
- Gotenks, Earth-Shattering Might (SPR) Special Rare BT11-003
- Kale, Savage Berserker Rare BT11-004
- Raditz, Saiyan Youth Rare BT11-005
- SSB Son Goku, Technique Unchained Uncommon BT11-006
- Son Goku Common BT11-007
- Son Goku, Saiyan Youth Uncommon BT11-008
- SSB Vegeta, Technique Unchained Uncommon BT11-009
- Vegeta Common BT11-010
- Vegeta, Saiyan Youth Common BT11-011
- SSB Gogeta, Technique Unchained Super Rare BT11-012
- SSB Gogeta, Technique Unchained (SPR) Special Rare BT11-012
- Gogeta, Fusion of the Gods Rare BT11-013
- SS Broly, Unlimited Power Super Rare BT11-014
- SS Broly, Combat Evolution Rare BT11-015
- Broly, Power of the Great Ape Rare BT11-016
- Broly, Bonafide Saiyan Uncommon BT11-017
- Broly, Saiyan Youth Uncommon BT11-018
- Ba, Broly's First Friend Common BT11-019
- Goliamite, Beast of the Planet Vampa Common BT11-020
- Paragus, Oath of Vengeance Common BT11-021
- Paragus, New Ambitions Common BT11-022
- Cheelai, Trusted Friend Common BT11-023
- Lemo, Trusted Friend Common BT11-024
- Bardock, Strategic Mind Super Rare BT11-025
- Nappa, Elite Warrior Common BT11-026
- Seven-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT11-027
- Planet Vampa Rare BT11-028
- Birth of a Super Warrior Uncommon BT11-029
- Violent Rays Super Rare BT11-030
- Baby // Baby, Spirit of the Tuffles Common BT11-031
- Vegeta // SS4 Vegeta, Ultimate Evolution Uncommon BT11-032
- Baby, the Unknown Parasite Super Rare BT11-033
- SS4 Son Goku, Protector of the Earth Super Rare BT11-034
- SS4 Son Goku, Protector of the Earth (SPR) Special Rare BT11-034
- Son Gohan, Baby's Minion Rare BT11-035
- Son Goten, Baby's Minion Uncommon BT11-036
- Bulma, Baby's Minion Uncommon BT11-037
- Bulla, Baby's Minion Rare BT11-038
- Uub Common BT11-039
- Uub, Power of Hope Uncommon BT11-040
- Mr. Buu Common BT11-041
- Baby, Golden Avenger Super Rare BT11-042
- Baby, the Saiyan Slayer Rare BT11-043
- Baby, Artificial Lifeform Common BT11-044
- Baby, Diabolic Parasite Common BT11-045
- Baby, the Body Snatcher Common BT11-046
- Baby, Successor of the Tuffle King Common BT11-047
- Dr. Myuu, Creator of the Machine Mutants Common BT11-048
- SS4 Son Goku, Energy Annihilator Rare BT11-049
- SS3 Son Goku, Overflowing Spirit Super Rare BT11-050
- Son Goku, Shadow Dragon Suppressor Common BT11-051
- SS4 Vegeta, Rise of the Super Warrior Super Rare BT11-052
- SS4 Vegeta, Rise of the Super Warrior (SPR) Special Rare BT11-052
- Vegeta, Ready to Rumble Rare BT11-053
- Vegeta, Disciplined Warrior Rare BT11-054
- Bulma, Wife of the Prince Uncommon BT11-055
- Gotenks, Return of the Reaper of Justice Uncommon BT11-056
- Super Blutz Wave Generator Common BT11-057
- Planet Tuffle Common BT11-058
- Golden Revenge Uncommon BT11-059
- Final Shine Attack Common BT11-060
- Gotenks // Gotenks, Extravagant Assault Common BT11-061
- Vegeta & Babidi // Babidi & Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Mightiest Majin Uncommon BT11-062 SS3
- Vegito, Peerless Warrior Rare BT11-063
- Dark Broly, Overwhelming Evil Super Rare BT11-064
- Dark Broly, Overwhelming Evil (SPR) Special Rare BT11-064
- Great Saiyaman, Vanquisher of Villainy Rare BT11-065
- Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Prideful Warrior Super Rare BT11-066
- Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Prideful Warrior (SPR) Special Rare BT11-066
- Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Life and Death Uncommon BT11-067
- Mighty Strike Prince of Destruction Vegeta Rare BT11-068
- Videl, a Hero's Daughter Uncommon BT11-069
- Majin Buu, Ghastly Energy Common BT11-070
- Babidi, Evil Mindsnatcher Uncommon BT11-071
- Bibidi, Creator of Majin Buu Common BT11-072
- Dabura, King of the Demon Realm Common BT11-073
- SS3 Son Goku, to New Extremes Uncommon BT11-074
- Super Saiyan Son Goku Common BT11-075
- Son Gohan (Green) Common BT11-076
- Son Gohan, Here to Help Common BT11-077
- Son Goten, Bonds of Friendship Common BT11-078
- Trunks, Bonds of Friendship Common BT11-079
- SS Gotenks, Friendship Fusion Uncommon BT11-080
- SS3 Gotenks, All-Out Assault Super Rare BT11-081
- Majin Buu, Looking for a Fight Common BT11-082
- Majin Buu, Royal Absorption Super Rare BT11-083
- Majin Buu, Dark Parasite Rare BT11-084
- Demon God Dabura, Dark Dominion Uncommon BT11-085
- Dabura, Dark Gambit Rare BT11-086
- Three-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT11-087
- The Majin Quickening Common BT11-088
- Final Explosion Rare BT11-089
- Buu Buu Volleyball Uncommon BT11-090
- Son Gohan // Son Gohan & Hire-Dragon, Boundless Friendship Uncommon BT11-091
- Garlic Jr. // Garlic Jr., the Immortal Demon Common BT11-092
- Son Goku, Forever in Our Memories Rare BT11-093
- Baby, Resolute Avenger Super Rare BT11-094
- Baby, Resolute Avenger (SPR) Special Rare BT11-094
- Son Gohan & Hire-Dragon, Flying High Uncommon BT11-095
- Son Gohan (Yellow) Common BT11-096
- Krillin, Moments Before Comeback Rare BT11-097
- Piccolo, a Bad Omen Common BT11-098
- Piccolo, Demonic Transformation Super Rare BT11-099
- Yamcha, Demonic Transformation Common BT11-100
- Master Roshi, Demonic Transformation Common BT11-101
- Bulma, Demonic Transformation Common BT11-102
- Hire-Dragon Common BT11-103
- Garlic Jr., Overlord of the Dead Zone Super Rare BT11-104
- Garlic Jr., Overlord of the Dead Zone (SPR) Special Rare BT11-104
- Garlic Jr., Commander of the Demon Clan Uncommon BT11-105
- Gassyu of the Demonic Elite Four Common BT11-106
- Vinegar of the Demonic Elite Four Uncommon BT11-107
- Tardo of the Demonic Elite Four Common BT11-108
- Zoldo of the Demonic Elite Four Common BT11-109
- Exceptional Ability Pan Uncommon BT11-110
- Eis Shenron, the Diabolic Rare BT11-111
- Eis Shenron, the Cryomancer Super Rare BT11-112
- Super Naturon Shenron, Pan Absorbed Rare BT11-113
- Naturon Shenron, the Terramancer Uncommon BT11-114
- Three-Star Ball, Negative Energy Overflow Uncommon BT11-115
- Seven-Star Ball, Negative Energy Overflow Uncommon BT11-116
- Super Water of the Gods Common BT11-117
- Energy Field Common BT11-118
- Makyo Star Rare BT11-119
- Super Ice Ray Rare BT11-120
- Son Goku // SS4 Son Goku, Guardian of History Common BT11-121
- Dark Broly & Paragus // Dark Broly & Paragus, the Corrupted Uncommon BT11-122
- SS4 Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate Super Rare BT11-123
- SS4 Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate (SPR) Special Rare BT11-123
- SS4 Vegeta, Supreme Saiyan Power Super Rare BT11-124
- SS Broly, the Rampaging Monstrosity Rare BT11-125
- SS4 Son Goku, Conqueror of Evil Super Rare BT11-126
- SS3 Son Goku, Man on a Mission Rare BT11-127
- SS Son Goku, Time Patrol Elite Common BT11-128
- SS3 Vegeta, Unstoppable Evolution Rare BT11-129
- SS Vegeta, the Prince Strikes Back Rare BT11-130
- SS4 Bardock, Combat Instincts Super Rare BT11-131
- SS4 Bardock, Combat Instincts (SPR) Special Rare BT11-131
- SS Bardock, the Tenacious Rare BT11-132
- Dark Broly, Demon Realm Ravager Rare BT11-133
- Dark Broly, Uncontrollable Berserker Super Rare BT11-134
- Dark Broly, the New Masked Saiyan Uncommon BT11-135
- Paragus, Towa's Subordinate Uncommon BT11-136
- Ultimate Transformation Mira Common BT11-137
- Mira, Arcane Overflow Common BT11-138
- Towa, Union of Magic and Science Uncommon BT11-139
- Towa, Dark Aura Deluge Uncommon BT11-140
- Putine Common BT11-141
- Gravy Common BT11-142
- Shun Shun, Haru Haru's Sister Common BT11-143
- Haru Haru, Shun Shun's Sister Common BT11-144
- Psi Devilman, Exploding With Evil Common BT11-145
- Great Devilman, Demonic Trickster Common BT11-146
- Broly, Savage Rush Uncommon BT11-147
- Rebellion Hammer Uncommon BT11-148
- Dark Power Absorption Common BT11-149
- Darkness Blast Stinger Common BT11-150
- Instant Transmission 10x Kamehameha Uncommon BT11-151
- SS4 Broly, the Great Destroyer Secret Rare BT11-152
- Baby Hatchhyack, Saiyan Destroyer Secret Rare BT11-153
- Vegito, Warrior From Another Dimension Secret Rare BT11-154
Good luck to everyone attempting to complete this set of Dragon Ball Super: Card Game.