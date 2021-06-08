Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vermillion Bloodline Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vermillion Bloodline.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vermillion Bloodline is the eleventh official set, is designated the code BT11, and includes cards numbered up to BT11-154. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

Gogeta // SSB Gogeta, Prophet of Demise Common BT11-001

Broly // Broly, the Awakened Demon Uncommon BT11-002

Gotenks, Earth-Shattering Might Super Rare BT11-003

Gotenks, Earth-Shattering Might (SPR) Special Rare BT11-003

Kale, Savage Berserker Rare BT11-004

Raditz, Saiyan Youth Rare BT11-005

SSB Son Goku, Technique Unchained Uncommon BT11-006

Son Goku Common BT11-007

Son Goku, Saiyan Youth Uncommon BT11-008

SSB Vegeta, Technique Unchained Uncommon BT11-009

Vegeta Common BT11-010

Vegeta, Saiyan Youth Common BT11-011

SSB Gogeta, Technique Unchained Super Rare BT11-012

SSB Gogeta, Technique Unchained (SPR) Special Rare BT11-012

Gogeta, Fusion of the Gods Rare BT11-013

SS Broly, Unlimited Power Super Rare BT11-014

SS Broly, Combat Evolution Rare BT11-015

Broly, Power of the Great Ape Rare BT11-016

Broly, Bonafide Saiyan Uncommon BT11-017

Broly, Saiyan Youth Uncommon BT11-018

Ba, Broly's First Friend Common BT11-019

Goliamite, Beast of the Planet Vampa Common BT11-020

Paragus, Oath of Vengeance Common BT11-021

Paragus, New Ambitions Common BT11-022

Cheelai, Trusted Friend Common BT11-023

Lemo, Trusted Friend Common BT11-024

Bardock, Strategic Mind Super Rare BT11-025

Nappa, Elite Warrior Common BT11-026

Seven-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT11-027

Planet Vampa Rare BT11-028

Birth of a Super Warrior Uncommon BT11-029

Violent Rays Super Rare BT11-030

Baby // Baby, Spirit of the Tuffles Common BT11-031

Vegeta // SS4 Vegeta, Ultimate Evolution Uncommon BT11-032

Baby, the Unknown Parasite Super Rare BT11-033

SS4 Son Goku, Protector of the Earth Super Rare BT11-034

SS4 Son Goku, Protector of the Earth (SPR) Special Rare BT11-034

Son Gohan, Baby's Minion Rare BT11-035

Son Goten, Baby's Minion Uncommon BT11-036

Bulma, Baby's Minion Uncommon BT11-037

Bulla, Baby's Minion Rare BT11-038

Uub Common BT11-039

Uub, Power of Hope Uncommon BT11-040

Mr. Buu Common BT11-041

Baby, Golden Avenger Super Rare BT11-042

Baby, the Saiyan Slayer Rare BT11-043

Baby, Artificial Lifeform Common BT11-044

Baby, Diabolic Parasite Common BT11-045

Baby, the Body Snatcher Common BT11-046

Baby, Successor of the Tuffle King Common BT11-047

Dr. Myuu, Creator of the Machine Mutants Common BT11-048

SS4 Son Goku, Energy Annihilator Rare BT11-049

SS3 Son Goku, Overflowing Spirit Super Rare BT11-050

Son Goku, Shadow Dragon Suppressor Common BT11-051

SS4 Vegeta, Rise of the Super Warrior Super Rare BT11-052

SS4 Vegeta, Rise of the Super Warrior (SPR) Special Rare BT11-052

Vegeta, Ready to Rumble Rare BT11-053

Vegeta, Disciplined Warrior Rare BT11-054

Bulma, Wife of the Prince Uncommon BT11-055

Gotenks, Return of the Reaper of Justice Uncommon BT11-056

Super Blutz Wave Generator Common BT11-057

Planet Tuffle Common BT11-058

Golden Revenge Uncommon BT11-059

Final Shine Attack Common BT11-060

Gotenks // Gotenks, Extravagant Assault Common BT11-061

Vegeta & Babidi // Babidi & Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Mightiest Majin Uncommon BT11-062 SS3

Vegito, Peerless Warrior Rare BT11-063

Dark Broly, Overwhelming Evil Super Rare BT11-064

Dark Broly, Overwhelming Evil (SPR) Special Rare BT11-064

Great Saiyaman, Vanquisher of Villainy Rare BT11-065

Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Prideful Warrior Super Rare BT11-066

Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Prideful Warrior (SPR) Special Rare BT11-066

Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Life and Death Uncommon BT11-067

Mighty Strike Prince of Destruction Vegeta Rare BT11-068

Videl, a Hero's Daughter Uncommon BT11-069

Majin Buu, Ghastly Energy Common BT11-070

Babidi, Evil Mindsnatcher Uncommon BT11-071

Bibidi, Creator of Majin Buu Common BT11-072

Dabura, King of the Demon Realm Common BT11-073

SS3 Son Goku, to New Extremes Uncommon BT11-074

Super Saiyan Son Goku Common BT11-075

Son Gohan (Green) Common BT11-076

Son Gohan, Here to Help Common BT11-077

Son Goten, Bonds of Friendship Common BT11-078

Trunks, Bonds of Friendship Common BT11-079

SS Gotenks, Friendship Fusion Uncommon BT11-080

SS3 Gotenks, All-Out Assault Super Rare BT11-081

Majin Buu, Looking for a Fight Common BT11-082

Majin Buu, Royal Absorption Super Rare BT11-083

Majin Buu, Dark Parasite Rare BT11-084

Demon God Dabura, Dark Dominion Uncommon BT11-085

Dabura, Dark Gambit Rare BT11-086

Three-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT11-087

The Majin Quickening Common BT11-088

Final Explosion Rare BT11-089

Buu Buu Volleyball Uncommon BT11-090

Son Gohan // Son Gohan & Hire-Dragon, Boundless Friendship Uncommon BT11-091

Garlic Jr. // Garlic Jr., the Immortal Demon Common BT11-092

Son Goku, Forever in Our Memories Rare BT11-093

Baby, Resolute Avenger Super Rare BT11-094

Baby, Resolute Avenger (SPR) Special Rare BT11-094

Son Gohan & Hire-Dragon, Flying High Uncommon BT11-095

Son Gohan (Yellow) Common BT11-096

Krillin, Moments Before Comeback Rare BT11-097

Piccolo, a Bad Omen Common BT11-098

Piccolo, Demonic Transformation Super Rare BT11-099

Yamcha, Demonic Transformation Common BT11-100

Master Roshi, Demonic Transformation Common BT11-101

Bulma, Demonic Transformation Common BT11-102

Hire-Dragon Common BT11-103

Garlic Jr., Overlord of the Dead Zone Super Rare BT11-104

Garlic Jr., Overlord of the Dead Zone (SPR) Special Rare BT11-104

Garlic Jr., Commander of the Demon Clan Uncommon BT11-105

Gassyu of the Demonic Elite Four Common BT11-106

Vinegar of the Demonic Elite Four Uncommon BT11-107

Tardo of the Demonic Elite Four Common BT11-108

Zoldo of the Demonic Elite Four Common BT11-109

Exceptional Ability Pan Uncommon BT11-110

Eis Shenron, the Diabolic Rare BT11-111

Eis Shenron, the Cryomancer Super Rare BT11-112

Super Naturon Shenron, Pan Absorbed Rare BT11-113

Naturon Shenron, the Terramancer Uncommon BT11-114

Three-Star Ball, Negative Energy Overflow Uncommon BT11-115

Seven-Star Ball, Negative Energy Overflow Uncommon BT11-116

Super Water of the Gods Common BT11-117

Energy Field Common BT11-118

Makyo Star Rare BT11-119

Super Ice Ray Rare BT11-120

Son Goku // SS4 Son Goku, Guardian of History Common BT11-121

Dark Broly & Paragus // Dark Broly & Paragus, the Corrupted Uncommon BT11-122

SS4 Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate Super Rare BT11-123

SS4 Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate (SPR) Special Rare BT11-123

SS4 Vegeta, Supreme Saiyan Power Super Rare BT11-124

SS Broly, the Rampaging Monstrosity Rare BT11-125

SS4 Son Goku, Conqueror of Evil Super Rare BT11-126

SS3 Son Goku, Man on a Mission Rare BT11-127

SS Son Goku, Time Patrol Elite Common BT11-128

SS3 Vegeta, Unstoppable Evolution Rare BT11-129

SS Vegeta, the Prince Strikes Back Rare BT11-130

SS4 Bardock, Combat Instincts Super Rare BT11-131

SS4 Bardock, Combat Instincts (SPR) Special Rare BT11-131

SS Bardock, the Tenacious Rare BT11-132

Dark Broly, Demon Realm Ravager Rare BT11-133

Dark Broly, Uncontrollable Berserker Super Rare BT11-134

Dark Broly, the New Masked Saiyan Uncommon BT11-135

Paragus, Towa's Subordinate Uncommon BT11-136

Ultimate Transformation Mira Common BT11-137

Mira, Arcane Overflow Common BT11-138

Towa, Union of Magic and Science Uncommon BT11-139

Towa, Dark Aura Deluge Uncommon BT11-140

Putine Common BT11-141

Gravy Common BT11-142

Shun Shun, Haru Haru's Sister Common BT11-143

Haru Haru, Shun Shun's Sister Common BT11-144

Psi Devilman, Exploding With Evil Common BT11-145

Great Devilman, Demonic Trickster Common BT11-146

Broly, Savage Rush Uncommon BT11-147

Rebellion Hammer Uncommon BT11-148

Dark Power Absorption Common BT11-149

Darkness Blast Stinger Common BT11-150

Instant Transmission 10x Kamehameha Uncommon BT11-151

SS4 Broly, the Great Destroyer Secret Rare BT11-152

Baby Hatchhyack, Saiyan Destroyer Secret Rare BT11-153

Vegito, Warrior From Another Dimension Secret Rare BT11-154

Good luck to everyone attempting to complete this set of Dragon Ball Super: Card Game.