Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vermillion Bloodline Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vermillion Bloodline.

Vermillion Bloodline logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Vermillion Bloodline logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vermillion Bloodline is the eleventh official set, is designated the code BT11, and includes cards numbered up to BT11-154. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Gogeta // SSB Gogeta, Prophet of Demise Common BT11-001
  • Broly // Broly, the Awakened Demon Uncommon BT11-002
  • Gotenks, Earth-Shattering Might Super Rare BT11-003
  • Gotenks, Earth-Shattering Might (SPR) Special Rare BT11-003
  • Kale, Savage Berserker Rare BT11-004
  • Raditz, Saiyan Youth Rare BT11-005
  • SSB Son Goku, Technique Unchained Uncommon BT11-006
  • Son Goku Common BT11-007
  • Son Goku, Saiyan Youth Uncommon BT11-008
  • SSB Vegeta, Technique Unchained Uncommon BT11-009
  • Vegeta Common BT11-010
  • Vegeta, Saiyan Youth Common BT11-011
  • SSB Gogeta, Technique Unchained Super Rare BT11-012
  • SSB Gogeta, Technique Unchained (SPR) Special Rare BT11-012
  • Gogeta, Fusion of the Gods Rare BT11-013
  • SS Broly, Unlimited Power Super Rare BT11-014
  • SS Broly, Combat Evolution Rare BT11-015
  • Broly, Power of the Great Ape Rare BT11-016
  • Broly, Bonafide Saiyan Uncommon BT11-017
  • Broly, Saiyan Youth Uncommon BT11-018
  • Ba, Broly's First Friend Common BT11-019
  • Goliamite, Beast of the Planet Vampa Common BT11-020
  • Paragus, Oath of Vengeance Common BT11-021
  • Paragus, New Ambitions Common BT11-022
  • Cheelai, Trusted Friend Common BT11-023
  • Lemo, Trusted Friend Common BT11-024
  • Bardock, Strategic Mind Super Rare BT11-025
  • Nappa, Elite Warrior Common BT11-026
  • Seven-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT11-027
  • Planet Vampa Rare BT11-028
  • Birth of a Super Warrior Uncommon BT11-029
  • Violent Rays Super Rare BT11-030
  • Baby // Baby, Spirit of the Tuffles Common BT11-031
  • Vegeta // SS4 Vegeta, Ultimate Evolution Uncommon BT11-032
  • Baby, the Unknown Parasite Super Rare BT11-033
  • SS4 Son Goku, Protector of the Earth Super Rare BT11-034
  • SS4 Son Goku, Protector of the Earth (SPR) Special Rare BT11-034
  • Son Gohan, Baby's Minion Rare BT11-035
  • Son Goten, Baby's Minion Uncommon BT11-036
  • Bulma, Baby's Minion Uncommon BT11-037
  • Bulla, Baby's Minion Rare BT11-038
  • Uub Common BT11-039
  • Uub, Power of Hope Uncommon BT11-040
  • Mr. Buu Common BT11-041
  • Baby, Golden Avenger Super Rare BT11-042
  • Baby, the Saiyan Slayer Rare BT11-043
  • Baby, Artificial Lifeform Common BT11-044
  • Baby, Diabolic Parasite Common BT11-045
  • Baby, the Body Snatcher Common BT11-046
  • Baby, Successor of the Tuffle King Common BT11-047
  • Dr. Myuu, Creator of the Machine Mutants Common BT11-048
  • SS4 Son Goku, Energy Annihilator Rare BT11-049
  • SS3 Son Goku, Overflowing Spirit Super Rare BT11-050
  • Son Goku, Shadow Dragon Suppressor Common BT11-051
  • SS4 Vegeta, Rise of the Super Warrior Super Rare BT11-052
  • SS4 Vegeta, Rise of the Super Warrior (SPR) Special Rare BT11-052
  • Vegeta, Ready to Rumble Rare BT11-053
  • Vegeta, Disciplined Warrior Rare BT11-054
  • Bulma, Wife of the Prince Uncommon BT11-055
  • Gotenks, Return of the Reaper of Justice Uncommon BT11-056
  • Super Blutz Wave Generator Common BT11-057
  • Planet Tuffle Common BT11-058
  • Golden Revenge Uncommon BT11-059
  • Final Shine Attack Common BT11-060
  • Gotenks // Gotenks, Extravagant Assault Common BT11-061
  • Vegeta & Babidi // Babidi & Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Mightiest Majin Uncommon BT11-062 SS3
  • Vegito, Peerless Warrior Rare BT11-063
  • Dark Broly, Overwhelming Evil Super Rare BT11-064
  • Dark Broly, Overwhelming Evil (SPR) Special Rare BT11-064
  • Great Saiyaman, Vanquisher of Villainy Rare BT11-065
  • Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Prideful Warrior Super Rare BT11-066
  • Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Prideful Warrior (SPR) Special Rare BT11-066
  • Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Life and Death Uncommon BT11-067
  • Mighty Strike Prince of Destruction Vegeta Rare BT11-068
  • Videl, a Hero's Daughter Uncommon BT11-069
  • Majin Buu, Ghastly Energy Common BT11-070
  • Babidi, Evil Mindsnatcher Uncommon BT11-071
  • Bibidi, Creator of Majin Buu Common BT11-072
  • Dabura, King of the Demon Realm Common BT11-073
  • SS3 Son Goku, to New Extremes Uncommon BT11-074
  • Super Saiyan Son Goku Common BT11-075
  • Son Gohan (Green) Common BT11-076
  • Son Gohan, Here to Help Common BT11-077
  • Son Goten, Bonds of Friendship Common BT11-078
  • Trunks, Bonds of Friendship Common BT11-079
  • SS Gotenks, Friendship Fusion Uncommon BT11-080
  • SS3 Gotenks, All-Out Assault Super Rare BT11-081
  • Majin Buu, Looking for a Fight Common BT11-082
  • Majin Buu, Royal Absorption Super Rare BT11-083
  • Majin Buu, Dark Parasite Rare BT11-084
  • Demon God Dabura, Dark Dominion Uncommon BT11-085
  • Dabura, Dark Gambit Rare BT11-086
  • Three-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT11-087
  • The Majin Quickening Common BT11-088
  • Final Explosion Rare BT11-089
  • Buu Buu Volleyball Uncommon BT11-090
  • Son Gohan // Son Gohan & Hire-Dragon, Boundless Friendship Uncommon BT11-091
  • Garlic Jr. // Garlic Jr., the Immortal Demon Common BT11-092
  • Son Goku, Forever in Our Memories Rare BT11-093
  • Baby, Resolute Avenger Super Rare BT11-094
  • Baby, Resolute Avenger (SPR) Special Rare BT11-094
  • Son Gohan & Hire-Dragon, Flying High Uncommon BT11-095
  • Son Gohan (Yellow) Common BT11-096
  • Krillin, Moments Before Comeback Rare BT11-097
  • Piccolo, a Bad Omen Common BT11-098
  • Piccolo, Demonic Transformation Super Rare BT11-099
  • Yamcha, Demonic Transformation Common BT11-100
  • Master Roshi, Demonic Transformation Common BT11-101
  • Bulma, Demonic Transformation Common BT11-102
  • Hire-Dragon Common BT11-103
  • Garlic Jr., Overlord of the Dead Zone Super Rare BT11-104
  • Garlic Jr., Overlord of the Dead Zone (SPR) Special Rare BT11-104
  • Garlic Jr., Commander of the Demon Clan Uncommon BT11-105
  • Gassyu of the Demonic Elite Four Common BT11-106
  • Vinegar of the Demonic Elite Four Uncommon BT11-107
  • Tardo of the Demonic Elite Four Common BT11-108
  • Zoldo of the Demonic Elite Four Common BT11-109
  • Exceptional Ability Pan Uncommon BT11-110
  • Eis Shenron, the Diabolic Rare BT11-111
  • Eis Shenron, the Cryomancer Super Rare BT11-112
  • Super Naturon Shenron, Pan Absorbed Rare BT11-113
  • Naturon Shenron, the Terramancer Uncommon BT11-114
  • Three-Star Ball, Negative Energy Overflow Uncommon BT11-115
  • Seven-Star Ball, Negative Energy Overflow Uncommon BT11-116
  • Super Water of the Gods Common BT11-117
  • Energy Field Common BT11-118
  • Makyo Star Rare BT11-119
  • Super Ice Ray Rare BT11-120
  • Son Goku // SS4 Son Goku, Guardian of History Common BT11-121
  • Dark Broly & Paragus // Dark Broly & Paragus, the Corrupted Uncommon BT11-122
  • SS4 Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate Super Rare BT11-123
  • SS4 Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate (SPR) Special Rare BT11-123
  • SS4 Vegeta, Supreme Saiyan Power Super Rare BT11-124
  • SS Broly, the Rampaging Monstrosity Rare BT11-125
  • SS4 Son Goku, Conqueror of Evil Super Rare BT11-126
  • SS3 Son Goku, Man on a Mission Rare BT11-127
  • SS Son Goku, Time Patrol Elite Common BT11-128
  • SS3 Vegeta, Unstoppable Evolution Rare BT11-129
  • SS Vegeta, the Prince Strikes Back Rare BT11-130
  • SS4 Bardock, Combat Instincts Super Rare BT11-131
  • SS4 Bardock, Combat Instincts (SPR) Special Rare BT11-131
  • SS Bardock, the Tenacious Rare BT11-132
  • Dark Broly, Demon Realm Ravager Rare BT11-133
  • Dark Broly, Uncontrollable Berserker Super Rare BT11-134
  • Dark Broly, the New Masked Saiyan Uncommon BT11-135
  • Paragus, Towa's Subordinate Uncommon BT11-136
  • Ultimate Transformation Mira Common BT11-137
  • Mira, Arcane Overflow Common BT11-138
  • Towa, Union of Magic and Science Uncommon BT11-139
  • Towa, Dark Aura Deluge Uncommon BT11-140
  • Putine Common BT11-141
  • Gravy Common BT11-142
  • Shun Shun, Haru Haru's Sister Common BT11-143
  • Haru Haru, Shun Shun's Sister Common BT11-144
  • Psi Devilman, Exploding With Evil Common BT11-145
  • Great Devilman, Demonic Trickster Common BT11-146
  • Broly, Savage Rush Uncommon BT11-147
  • Rebellion Hammer Uncommon BT11-148
  • Dark Power Absorption Common BT11-149
  • Darkness Blast Stinger Common BT11-150
  • Instant Transmission 10x Kamehameha Uncommon BT11-151
  • SS4 Broly, the Great Destroyer Secret Rare BT11-152
  • Baby Hatchhyack, Saiyan Destroyer Secret Rare BT11-153
  • Vegito, Warrior From Another Dimension Secret Rare BT11-154

Good luck to everyone attempting to complete this set of Dragon Ball Super: Card Game.

