New Extraction Sci-Fi Shooter Omen Announced

Check out the all-new extraction top-down sci-fi shooter Omen as the team will release a free demo of their debut game on Steam next week

Article Summary Omen is a new extraction sci-fi shooter set in the ruins of a fallen space empire, launching in 2026.

Play as an immortal Astral starship pilot and defend your monastery base from relentless enemy waves.

Experience a blend of base defense, roguelike upgrades, and extraction looter gameplay elements.

Embark on a four-act story, collect over 100 upgrades, and uncover the cosmic secret of The Veil.

Indie game developer and publisher Codex Interactive has unveiled their debut title, as we got our first look at the game Omen. This is an extraction top-down sci-fi shooter where you explore the ruins of a fallen empire in space, pulling what you can from the scrap while avoiding others who have claimed pieces or are doing the same. We have more details here and a trailer above. The team will release a free demo on Steam on February 5, with an eventual launch sometime in 2026.

Omen

Humanity has been reduced to The Voidborn, a post-apocalyptic expanse of ex-starfaring civilizations inhabiting broken space stations and nomadic spaceships. Take on the role of an Astral, an immortal starship pilot serving the interests of the Halvonic League. Your role? Investigate a cosmic anomaly known as The Veil, a mysterious phenomenon hailed by an army of cultists set on inciting a total war to claim power. Amidst this macabre backdrop, Omen challenges players to root out the forces of the Veil, raid their bases, defend against retaliatory infiltration, and ally with the resistance to recenter the remaining threads of humanity.

Omen combines base defense combat, stackable roguelike upgrades, and extraction looter elements for a cross-genre gameplay experience. At the start of the game, you come across the remains of a monastery, a broken-down structure, but suitable enough to use as your base. With the Monastery as your main hub, interact with local NPCs to claim missions, trade for utility items, and build new weapons for your future raids. The Monastery is a prime target for the forces of the Veil, and they will seek to destroy it. Build out your defenses and try to survive brutal waves of enemy onslaught. After successfully defending the Monastery against raiders, choose a perk–known as a blessing–to provide powerful upgrades to your future runs.

Base Defense Gameplay: Manage and expand your base to defend against retaliatory enemy raids, seeking retribution for the Astral's actions.

Manage and expand your base to defend against retaliatory enemy raids, seeking retribution for the Astral's actions. Extraction Shooter: Select a mission to complete allies' objectives and extract valuable resources; if the armada arrives, stage your exit or defend your loot for higher rewards.

Select a mission to complete allies' objectives and extract valuable resources; if the armada arrives, stage your exit or defend your loot for higher rewards. Roguelike Rewards: Defend your base against raiders and receive special perks–known as blessings–to alter the gameplay experience between each run. Blessings can be stacked but are lost at the end of a run.

Defend your base against raiders and receive special perks–known as blessings–to alter the gameplay experience between each run. Blessings can be stacked but are lost at the end of a run. 4 Act Saga: Uncover the truth behind The Veil across 4 distinct story arcs, each culminating in a unique boss battle.

Uncover the truth behind The Veil across 4 distinct story arcs, each culminating in a unique boss battle. Over 100 Items and Upgrades: Collect loot from enemy bases, trade at the monastery, and build a combination of over 100 weapons, defensive structures, abilities, and utility items.

