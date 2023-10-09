Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: back to the future, Subway Surfers, Sybo Games

Subway Surfers Unveils New Back To The Future Collaboration

As part of a celebration for Back To The Future Day, SYBO will have a special character skin added to Subway Surfers for a limited time.

Mobile developer and publisher SYBO revealed a new collaboration for Subway Surfers, as players can snag a new Back To The Future character skin. For a limited time, you can get this new "Outatime Jake" skin, which clearly looks like Marty McFly in the second film, Hoverboard and all. Which they have done to celebrate Back to the Future Day later this month. We got more info and a couple of quotes below for this one as it is available now.

For the next three weeks, players can purchase Subway Surfers' Back to the Future bundle in-game. The bundle includes an all-new version of the iconic Subway Surfers runner, Outatime Jake, wearing a "Future McFly Outfit" – inspired by Marty McFly's outfit from the 1985 film – and an exclusive Back to the Future-themed hoverboard. The collaboration additionally takes place just in time for Back to the Future Day, the day in which Marty McFly traversed the space-time continuum in Back to the Future Part II, on October 21, allowing players to join in on the celebration in-game.

"As gaming and traditional entertainment continue to intersect, we're honored to introduce a film franchise as iconic as Back to the Future into the 'Subway Surfers' universe for our first-ever film IP integration," said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. "Subway Surfers and Back to the Future have each earned loyal global audiences through the power of nostalgia and community fandom, and we're excited for these two worlds to collide in the game."

"Partnering with best-in-class game studios for creative integrations of our iconic franchises is key to the success of reaching new audiences and delighting generations of fans," said Bill Kispert, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Business Development, Universal Games, and Digital Platforms. "Bringing the timeless world of Back to the Future to life with a Subway Surfers twist is a fun-filled fit, and we are excited to launch this integration just in time for the annual Back to the Future Day!"

