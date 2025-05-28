Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Sudden Attack Zero Point

Sudden Attack Remaster Arriving With Sudden Attack Zero Point

Sudden Attack Zero Point has been announced as a remaster of the original Sudden Attack, twenty years after the original's release

SAZ offers fast-paced shooting action with modern graphics and enhanced gun customization features

Classic bomb defusal and Team Death Match modes demand teamwork, tactics, and precise coordination

Dynamic Black Market lets players trade and customize weapons, delivering unique combat experiences

Developer and publisher Nexon announced that Sudden Attack is getting a remaster in the form of Sudden Attack Zero Point. Twenty years after the original game was released, SAZ as they're abreviating it, will bring a new look and feel to the title two decades later as a free-to-play game. It definitely has a modern Counter-Strike vibe going for it, and we'd be shocked if they weren't already making plans to release it as an esports title. We have more info and a trailer from the team, but no release date or window was confirmed when they dropped the news.

Sudden Attack Zero Point

Sudden Attack Zero Point is a free-to-play first-person shooter (FPS) that delivers a fast-paced shooting experience. Engage in diverse combat scenarios through a robust gun customization system and dominate classic bomb defusal missions and Team Death Match (TDM) using special tactics. The game also features a dynamic Black Market, where items earned through gameplay can be traded to build the perfect arsenal. Players can tailor their weapons to match their playstyle and team up with friends to secure victory!

Sudden Attack Zero Point delivers fast-paced, action-packed battles, allowing players to enjoy intense gameplay and fully embrace the thrill of combat without delays. With an extensive weapon customization system, players can unleash their creativity by designing the perfect weapon for their playstyle, including recoil, reload speed, appearance, and more. Through weapon customization, even the same item can provide a unique combat experience, offering players the chance to enjoy diverse and exciting battles.

Engage in strategic combat focused on bomb defusal modes and TDM, where teamwork and tactics are essential for outsmarting opponents. Each match requires precise coordination and communication to ensure victory. Alongside thrilling bomb defusal mode and purely skill-based TDM, a variety of other game modes await, allowing teams to strategize and dominate their enemies.

