Sugar Shack Announced For Steam Next Fest Appearance The list of games for June's Steam Next Fest is growing, as Sugar Shack is the latest addition with a free demo coming next month.

Indie game developer MadLife Games and publisher Freedom Games revealed their new game Sugar Shack will be coming to Steam Next Fest. This one will bring you back to the cozy times of winter as you're working a maple syrup management title, set in a magical forest inspired by Quebec lore and art. it will be up to you to satisfy the sweet tooths of all the residents by harvesting what you need to make the syrup and then sell it to the masses. You can check out the latest trailer below as the demo will drop on June 2nd.

"Welcome to the Sugar Shack! Located at the center of a world that seems stuck in the middle of an eternal spring, this cozy little place of joy and syrupy goodness is now all yours. Fire up the oven, strike the earth, tap some maple, and revive the land around the shack. Improve the home's reputation by welcoming customers, selling produce, and baking homemade products to create a sense of community all around. Bring life and happiness to a new, magical world – on your own or together with friends!"

"Steeped in Quebec's rich folklore, Sugar Shack is all about progress at your own pace and a relaxing, cozy experience. Head out to harvest maple sap, pick berries, or tend to the garden. Or, stay inside, cook away, and focus on meeting the locals to help them out with their quests. Maybe try your hand at world-building by customizing tiles, placing items around the world, and customizing your own space! Join 1-4 friends to lay out the world, gather resources, split the effort, and share in the rewards. Design a personal room to showcase your cozy style. Work together to serve the customers and make the Shack a total success. The art design deliberately invokes the signature palette of rich oil paintings, meticulously translated into the digital space. Experience quests and NPCs inspired by tales from Quebec like "La Chasse Galerie," or "La Corriveau." Meet characters from these stories and discover them throughout the world!"

