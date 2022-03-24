Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Is Pushed Back To 2023

Bad news for anyone wanting to get their hands on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, as the game has officially been pushed back. The last time we got any official word on the game and its progress was back in December when they dropped a new gameplay trailer on everyone showing off parts of what we'd be experiencing and why we're now trying to put these heroes down. But it's been almost radio silence since then, which we kind of expected as we naturally thought we wouldn't hear squat about the game until either E3 or Summer Games Fest. But that changed yesterday.

The word came down yesterday from Stefon Hill, the Creative Director and co-founder of Rocksteady Games, who posted on their personal account that the game would, in fact, be delayed. And that players would not be seeing it until sometime next year. Here's the text and the tweet for you.

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience.

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Up until now, there had been no official word coming out about any kind of issues, only a report from Bloomberg back in February that the game might see a delay until 2023. But the general consensus was that without any official announcement, no one fully took it seriously and expected the game would probably be pushed back to the holidays at best if problems did arise. Now that it's been confirmed, all we can do is kick back and wait for Gotham Knights to come out later this year on October 25th, 2022 to tide over DC fans. Provided that, it too, doesn't get pushed back.