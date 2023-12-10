Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aladdin X, Suika Game

Suika Game Now Has An Official North American Switch Version

Have you been diggin' on Suika Game lately? Good news! An English version of the game has been released in North America on Switch.

Article Summary Official North American Switch version of Suika Game released.

English version enhances fruit-matching puzzle experience.

Available for download on the Nintendo eShop for $3.

Global popularity leads to multilingual versions, including English.

Aladdin X revealed this past week that the popular fruit puzzles Suika Game will soon be getting an official release in North America on the Nintendo Switch. If, for some reason, you haven't seen this one or caught onto the craze, the game is a fruit-matching puzzler in which you slowly combine the same color fruits together in order to get bigger fruit, eventually climbing the chain to get a watermelon. And, if you can somehow manage it, the all-mighty Double Watermelon! For a while, the only version of the game you could download was in Japanese, but this past week, players got the English version for the Switch, so you actually know what the menus say and other items in English. We have more info about this version of the game below, as you can download it now on the eShop for just $3.

"Since its early September debut in Japan, the Nintendo Switch game has claimed the top spot in the Nintendo eShop's download rankings. Since its global release on October 20th, Suika Game is gradually making its debut across Europe, Australia, North America, Central America, South America, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Originally launched in April 2021 as an exclusive for the three-in-one projection system of the popIn Aladdin series, Suika Game quickly gained popularity among projector users, thanks to its visually stunning gameplay and immersive experience. It was so well-received that the brand decided to expand beyond the projector-exclusive and develop a Nintendo Switch version. Suika Game is a puzzle game where players group fruits of the same type and gradually evolve them into larger fruits. The rules are intuitive and straightforward, making it accessible even to young children. Due to the game's widespread popularity, XGIMI is releasing multilingual versions, including English, to accommodate players from various regions."

