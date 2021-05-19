Summer Game Fest Will Launch On June 10th Ahead Of E3

The battle for summer video game livestreams will begin in a few weeks as Summer Game Fest has announced it will launch on June 10th. Geoff Keighley made the reveal this morning, with opening festivities kicking off at 11am PT that day, which will include multiple game announcements, interviews, and live performances from acts such as Weezer. The event itself will be happening a few days before E3 2021, and will have content that will overlap the convention as well as several other online events taking place next month. We have more info on who will be involved, but there's no set schedule of when anything will debut or be shown off beyond Ubisoft and Electronic Arts making their intentions known with events on June 12th and 22nd, respectfully.

Summer Game Fest will include updates for fans from the following partners, with more to be announced (in alphabetical order): 2K, Activision, Amazon Games, Annapurna Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Battlestate Games, Blizzard Entertainment, CAPCOM, Devolver Digital, Dotemu, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Finji, Frontier, Gearbox Publishing, Hi-Rez Studios, Inner Sloth, Koch Media, Mediatonic, MiHoYo, PlayStation, Psyonix, Raw Fury, Riot Games, Saber Interactive, SEGA, Steam, SQUARE ENIX, Tribeca Festival, Tencent Games, Warner Bros. Games, Ubisoft, Wizards of the Coast, and Xbox.

Summer Game Fest will blast off with Kick Off Live!, a spectacular world premiere showcase streaming globally on Thursday, June 10 at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET/ 6 pm GMT. Produced and hosted by Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards, Kick Off Live! will feature more than a dozen world premieres and announcements from select publishers, while also serving as a preview of the exciting publisher livestream events planned during Summer Game Fest.

Kick Off Live! will include a live performance by Weezer, who will debut a brand new, stream safe game soundtrack song that can be freely streamed on Twitch, YouTube and anywhere else without being blocked or losing monetization, in an effort to help eliminate the challenges creators often encounter with popular music. This summer Weezer, along with Green Day and Fall Out Boy, will hit the road for The Hella Mega Tour, a 21-city U.S. outing, bringing the bands to some of the most renowned stadiums including Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park, and more.