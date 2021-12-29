Summoner Class Delayed In Phantasy Star Online 2

Sad but slightly predictable news from the Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis team as it's been revealed the Summoner class has been delayed. The new class was announced earlier this year as a fun new addition to the game that would eventually come in Spring 2022, but for a while, there has been little-to-no word on a finer date of release to any real details beyond the initial announcement. Yesterday, SEGA basically confirmed what many had suspected by revealing in their latest Headliner video update that the class has been delayed to come to the game. Here's a quote on the development from the game's official navigator, Hiro Arai.

Before the New Genesis launch, the goal was to release Summoner around Spring 2022. However, we've had to lower the priority of the development of Summoner to focus on improving content and expanding adventuring elements based on the feedback we received post-launch. Thus, we estimate that the release of Summoner will be in late 2022. We appreciate your patience and we'll make sure to let you know when the date is fixed. We apologize for this bad news and for our failure to inform you all when the roadmap was updated.

While it is a bit disappointing, it totally makes sense as they are taking their time with it rather than trying to rush it through the development process and deliver on something that doesn't entirely come to fruition as intended right out the gate. Much like the original version of Phantasy Star Online 2, this class is going to operate as a pet-based player, where you basically summon a creature by your side to aid you in multiple tasks, so while it sounds like it will be similar, we're guessing it's not a simple reactivation. The video itself also serves as more of a Q&A for a number of different topics.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Headline (12/28/21) (https://youtu.be/xN9OwUn-bCU)