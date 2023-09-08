Posted in: Com2uS, eSports, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War, Video Games | Tagged: Summoners War Championship, Summoners War World Arena Championship

Summoners War Championship Comes To Los Angeles

Com2uS have released details of what's happening next week for the Summoners War Americas Cup event happening in Los Angeles.

Com2uS announced today that they will be bringing the Summoners War Americas Cup Championship to Los Angeles next week. The event will be taking place on Saturday, September 16, at the WePlay Esports Arena, as players will be competing against each other in an attempt to vie for a spot in the World Arena Championship happening this November in Bangkok. Those who would like to attend the event can register for the free spectator system, which is currently open on Eventbrite.

"Fans in attendance at the Americas Cup will be treated to a spectacle of the eight best Summoners War: Sky Arena players from North and South America clashing to earn a spot in November's World Finals. See 2021 World Finalists "Madreamdy" and "BigV" and 2022 World Finalist "TrueWhale" attempt to return to the world stage while new challengers vie for glory, all while playing for the $10,000 first prize. New in 2023 is the Audience Tournament, where fans can compete in 2v2 elimination matches starting with 16 teams. A custom trophy of a Summoners War icon awaits the winning team. Sign-ups for the Audience Tournament are available. Fans in attendance at the Americas Cup can also look forward to getting the following items"

Fan art and signs creation area.

Photo opportunities with fan-favorite Monster Racuni.

Rare Summoners War merchandise for purchase.

Raffles for fantastic prizes.

All spectators will receive a goodie bag full of official SWC2023 merch, including a tote bag and card case made with eco-friendly material.

"Fans at home can still catch all the action live on the Summoners War eSports YouTube channel and the Summoners War Twitch channel. Plus, get amped for the competition with the official theme song of the Summoners War World Arena Championship 2023, "Prove Yourself (feat. Brighten)", and the remixed version, "Prove Yourself (feat. Cloudian) (Remix Ver.)". Enjoy these Korean-style rock songs on various music platforms, including YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify."

