Summoners War: Lost Centuria Announces One-Year Anniversary Plans

Com2uS has revealed their plans to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Summoners War: Lost Centuria, including a new monster. The celebration will be happening in sections, so to speak, as new stuff will be rolling out for the next few weeks for you to jump into in the game. As we speak, you can now add a brand new Light Hero Monster to your roster in the form of Renée, as well as acquire a new currency called Magic Powder Dust. You also have a chance to win physical prize rewards, such as an iPad Pro, Apple Watch (7 Series), and an AirPod Pro, all through the game with special events. We have some of the details below and you can read more from the team here.

Early One-Year Anniversary Event Early Anniversary Event – In honor of Summoners War: Lost Centuria's upcoming one-year anniversary, players can acquire a new currency called "Magic Powder Dust" by playing the main content in the game until March 31. Additionally, players can earn a chance to receive the new currency by playing the Ranking Battle mode. Those who participate in the mission for more than three days during the event will be given "Premium Skill Stone Summon" as a reward. Acquired "Magic Powder Dust" will be available after the event period. Players can use the new currencies, "Magic Powder Dust" and "Ancient Crystal," to create a stronger monster and deck combination. They will be exchangeable for "LCT," a digital token unique to Summoner's War: Lost Centuria, through the C2X Station, an electronic wallet, following an upcoming update.

In-Game Rewards & Physical Prizes – Players who invite more than five friends to download Summoners War: Lost Centuria will automatically be given a chance to enter a contest, and the top 10 finalists will be rewarded with prizes including an iPad Pro, Apple Watch (7 Series) and an AirPod Pro, along with "Magic Power Dust." Lastly, players who achieve Summoner level 3 or higher will be provided with a "mystery book" that can summon various monsters. Summoners War: Lost Centuria New Monster Renée – Players can now add Renée, a Light Hero Monster, to their roster of Monsters to deploy in battle. With her "Magnetic Field" skill, Renée can grant Shield to an ally. After, she inflicts damage proportional to DEF to an enemy in an opponent's hand. Lastly, with her passive skill, "Recovery Module," she can recover HP by 5% every ten 10 seconds and grants Shield equal to 30% of the reduced HP when inflicted with a skill damage.

Special Summon Event – To celebrate the arrival of Renée, players can participate in a Special Summon Event and add Renée to their squads by completing a number of Special Summons.